Russian Finance Minister Expects 2023 GDP To Grow By 2.5% Or More

Russia's economy is set to grow by 2.5 per cent or more in 2023, while inflation is expected to be around 6 per cent, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted on Saturday as saying.

The Economy Ministry in April revised higher its 2023 GDP forecast to growth of 1.2 per cent from a contraction of 0.8 per cent, although it is expected to revise this again soon. The central bank forecasts GDP growth of 1.5 per cent-2.5 per cent this year.

"If, last year, the economy shrank by 2.1 per cent, then this year we expect it to recover by about 2.5 per cent, maybe even more," state news agencies quoted Siluanov as saying in an interview with the CGTV channel.

He forecast inflation would return to the target of 4 per cent in 2024. The central bank has forecast it will fall to 5.0 per cent-6.5 per cent this year.

"We together with the Central Bank will be taking all measures to bring inflation down to our targeted level," Siluanov said.