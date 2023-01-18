Russia's FAS Has Imposed 1.2 Billion Rubles Fine On Apple In Case On App Market Abuse

Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service has imposed a fine on Apple Inc. for alleged abuse in the app market. The fine is 1.2 billion rubles, as announced in a statement from the regulator. The regulator previously identified Apple as a violator of anti-monopoly law and stated that the fine would be based on the company's turnover and amount to a percentage of their annual revenue in Russia, ranging from 0.01-0.15 per cent.

Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service has been conducting a case against Apple since October 2021. The Federal Anti-monopoly service is headed by Igor Artemyev. According to the description on Russia's website, "The Federal Anti-Monopoly Service is a federal body of executive authority responsible for adopting regulatory acts and exercising control and supervision over the legal protection of product market and financial services market competition, protection of natural monopolies' activities (within the Service's powers set by Russian legislation) and advertising (within the Service's powers set by Russian legislation)."

What is Russia's FAS?

Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) was established in 2004 by the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation “On establishing the Federal Antimonopoly Service”. It is a legal entity that has been authorised to oversee and control the market, undertake preventive activities for the enforcement of the law and protect the interests of both competitors and customers. The FAS enforces Russia's anti-monopoly legislation, which includes the Competition Law and related laws and regulations, including the Law on Protection of Economic Competition, and Federal Law No. 135-FZ. The FAS also takes action against violations of the law on state support and public procurement. The FAS revealed that Apple does not allow developers to tell customers in the iOS application about other payment options outside the App Store, as per a report from Interfax.

Controversy over Apple's alleged anti-competitive practices

Apple's practices are not the object of scrutiny only in Russia. Apple, one of the world's largest technology companies, has been the subject of several antitrust investigations and lawsuits relating to its alleged anti-competitive practices in different countries. These practices include the use of exclusive distribution agreements, the imposition of strict guidelines on app developers, and the use of its control over the iOS ecosystem to stifle competition.

In US Apple has faced criticised for its alleged anti-competitive practices. Apple Inc. has been embroiled in many controversies concerning its anti-competitive practices over the past few years, often resulting in legal action. In the United States, Apple has been accused of preventing competitors from competing in the software market, as well as in the music and movies industry. One example is the Apple versus Fortnite controversy.

The controversy between Fortnite and Apple revolves around the removal of the popular video game from the iOS App store. In August 2020, Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, created its own in-app payment system which bypassed Apple’s in-app purchase system. This violated Apple’s App Store Guidelines, leading to the immediate removal of the game from the App Store. Epic Games responded quickly by filing a lawsuit against Apple, accusing them of anti-competitive practices. Apple then countersued, claiming that Epic Games violated their terms of service and copyright.

Another example of Apple's alleged anti-competitive practices is the use of exclusive distribution agreements for its products. In 2012, the European Commission launched an investigation into these agreements, alleging that they violated EU antitrust laws by restricting competition in the market for music streaming services. The Commission found that Apple's agreements with music labels had the effect of raising the prices of rival streaming services and limiting consumer choice. As a result, Apple was forced to pay a fine of €1.2 billion.

This is not the only example. In 2011, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) opened an investigation into these guidelines, which governed the development and distribution of apps for Apple's iOS platform. The FTC found that the guidelines effectively prohibited app developers from using third-party payment systems and unfairly limited competition in the market for mobile apps. As a result, Apple was forced to remove these restrictions and allow developers to use alternative payment systems. In 2020, the European Commission opened an investigation into the App Store, alleging that Apple's control over the only way to distribute apps on iOS devices, gives the company an unfair advantage over other app developers and makes it difficult for them to compete.