Sacked Indian-origin CEO Of Zilingo Claims Her Chats Were Leaked Online; Seeks Protection

Ankiti Bose, who was sacked last week as Chief Executive Officer of the Singapore-based startup Zilingo, said she has sought legal protection from a Twitter user. In her recent Instagram post, Bose said that her photos, chats, and documents were accessed and shared without her consent.

"My personal photos, chats, documents, and records may have all been improperly accessed and circulated without my consent and now I have seen versions of them on the internet which are clearly fake, but damaging nonetheless. I don't know who is doing this," she wrote.

Zilingo, a Singapore-based online fashion company that supplies technology to apparel merchants, was founded in 2015 by Ankiti Bose and its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Dhruv Kapoor.

Zilingo fires Indian-origin CEO

On March 31, Zilingo's Indian-origin CEO Ankiti Bose was suspended following complaints of alleged discrepancies in the company accounts. The e-commerce platform terminated her employment after an investigation into "serious financial irregularities", however, did not elaborate on the allegations. Deloitte was tasked with investigating harassment claims levelled by Bose, who previously worked at Sequoia Capital India before founding Zilingo.

Bose stated that she has not been able to check internal documents to clarify which payments had led to her suspension. She contended that her suspension was due in part to her complaints about harassment.

Meanwhile, Bose has sought legal protection fearing elements who might benefit by intimidating her. In an earlier post, Bose said she and her family were receiving threats online.

"I have sought protection legally because I fear that there are elements out there that might benefit from intimidating me and maligning me by weaponizing the media and social media. I have tried to let it go and not think about who writes these blogs or tweets, but I draw the line at rape threats," she said.

About Zilingo

Zilingo, which started as a Southeast Asia-focused e-commerce firm, became a global supply chain for the apparel industry, financing, and other services.

The company, which has about 600 employees across eight countries, raised USD 226 million in its last fundraising round in early 2019. The fundraising had valued the company at about USD 1 billion.

As per publicly available records on Singapore's accounting regulator's website, the company has not filed annual returns for 2020 and 2021 so far.

(With inputs from agency)