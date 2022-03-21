Saudi Aramco's Net Income Shoots Up By 124% After Oil Price Hike in 2021

Saudi Arabian Oil Company's (Saudi Aramco) net income in 2021 jumped by 124%, reaching $110 billion (Rs 8,37,171.50 crore) as fuel prices witnessed a sharp rise throughout the year. The reflected net income was double compared to 2020 earnings. The fourth-quarter dividend of $18.8 billion (Rs 1,43,074.58 crore) will also be paid in the first quarter of 2022, the company announced in a statement published on Sunday.

Citing higher cruise oil prices, stronger refining and chemical margins and consolidation of its chemicals business, the blowout full-year earnings rose from $49 billion (Rs 3,72,909.60 crore) in 2020, CNBC reported. The number was in line with the forecast by analysts, who predicted a net income of $109.7 billion. Owning to the fortunes, Aramco's share on the Saudi Tadawul exchange also rose to about 4% during Sunday trading.

“Our strong results are a testament to our financial discipline, flexibility through evolving market conditions and steadfast focus on our long-term growth strategy, which targets value growth for our shareholders,” Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement, quoted by CNBC.

The free cash flow also amounted to $107.5 billion in 2021 in comparison to $49.1 billion in 2020. While the economic conditions have improved, the geopolitical factors, particularly the Russia-Ukraine war, are expected to impact the future financial forecast, Nasser said. This comes as the International Energy Agency (IEA) flagged that the oil market is on its way to the "biggest supply crisis in decades" as Russia's financial sector and energy supplies have been slapped with sweeping economic sanctions by the Western nations.

In addition the rise in demand but lack of substantial replacement fuel, "combined with low inventories and lack of investment" also project a cloudy path, Nasser noted. He also pointed out that "unrealistic" transition plans are also expected to impact the current pricing dynamic. Last month, the agenda was raised in the Gas Summit held in the Qatari capital city of Doha. The participating Middle-East countries informed that the US had already urged Qatar to help Europe by stocking emergency supplies. However, the gas-producing nations revealed there would be a substantial drop in the replacement supplies, in addition to the lack of adequate contracts to guarantee a prolonged gas supply to Europe.

Saudi Aramco declares special payout plan

Noting the fortunate developments, Saudi Aramco on Sunday declared that it would pay out the fourth-quarter dividend in the first quarter of 2022. The dividend of $18.8 billion has been covered by the rise in the free-cash floor to $107.5 billion in 2021. The oil giant will also recommend paying bonus shares to investors with $4 billion in retained earnings. In addition to the bonus for every ten shares held by a shareholder, Aramco's total dividend for 2021 stood at $75 billion in cash.

The company concluded its statement stating it has aimed to raise the maximum sustainable capacity of crude oil to 13 million barrels per day by 2027. Further, it is also looking forward to an increase in gas production to half by 2030. “We’re doing our part, but it’s not enough. Other players in the industry also need to do their part and increase investment,” Nasser concluded.

