Shell Announces Withdrawal Of Energy Investments In Russia Amid Ukraine Invasion

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Global oil and gas giant Shell on Monday said that it is pulling out of Vladimir Putin-led country as the all-important energy industry foreign investment and expertise continue to suffer. Giving details of the exit, Shell said that it is ending joint ventures with Russia’s state-owned energy giant Gazprom and related entities, including a 27.5% stake in a key liquefied natural gas project as well as 50% stakes in two projects that are developing oil fields in Siberia.

Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden expressed shock over Russia's actions in a statement:

“We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security,” he said.

Moreover, the company has also said it intends to end its involvement in Nord Stream 2, a controversial pipeline built to carry Russian natural gas to western Europe. German Chancellor Olaf Sholz halted certification of the project after Russia invaded Ukraine.

What led to Shell's decision

With concerns over oil and gas sales that could help fund the war in Ukraine, Shell took the decision as Western energy companies are under pressure to ditch their Russian investments. Additionally, Governments including the US, United Kingdom and the European Union have imposed widespread sanctions on Russian banks, companies and wealthy individuals in an effort to convince Putin to change course.

Shell rival BP announces plans to shed its almost 20% stake from Russian state

On Sunday, Shell’s rival BP in the UK announced plans to shed its almost 20% stake in Rosneft, which is controlled by the Russian state. Norway’s Equinor said Monday that it would halt new investment in Russia and begin selling its holdings in the country.

Shell’s most important investment in Russia is its stake in the Sakhalin-II project in the waters near Sakhalin Island off Russia’s east coast. Japan-based Mitsui owns 12.5% of the project, and Mitsubishi holds 10%.

