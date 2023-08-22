Snapchat Expanding Generative AI Capabilities With 'Dreams'

Snapchat ‘Dreams’: Snapchat is gearing up for a significant expansion into the realm of generative AI features, building on its recent launch of the AI-powered chatbot called My AI.

This chatbot can now respond using not just text but also Snaps. With its upcoming feature named 'Dreams,' Snapchat is set to delve further into AI-generated visuals, potentially featuring users and their friends in imaginative scenarios.

'Dreams' represents Snapchat's exploration into the creation of AI-generated images, as per findings from app researcher and developer Steve Moser.

AI-generated selfies

This new feature aims to empower users to capture or upload selfies that the app can transform into fresh images of the user in scenarios they envision—a concept akin to existing AI photo apps found on the App Store.

One such app, Remini, recently went viral as TikTok users discovered they could submit their selfies to receive professional-looking headshots for platforms like LinkedIn, bypassing the need for a costly photoshoot.

However, Snapchat's ambitions extend beyond conventional headshots. 'Dreams' seeks to employ AI-generated selfies to position individuals within imaginative and fantastical settings, as indicated by Moser's research.

This concept involves placing user images in various dreamlike locations and scenarios. Snapchat's success with this endeavour will hinge on users providing clear selfies—images with unobstructed features and no other individuals present. Effective AI photo generation also requires a variety of poses, expressions, and lighting conditions, all of which the app will guide users in capturing.

‘Dreams with friends’

Furthermore, Snapchat is actively developing 'Dreams with Friends,' a feature granting users the ability to authorise their friends to create AI-generated 'dream' images featuring both individuals. This insight into collaborative AI-generated visuals could potentially contribute to a monetisation strategy for Snapchat, with references to purchasing 'Dream Packs' within the app.

The existence of Dreams was initially uncovered this spring by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi. He revealed that the feature would empower users to integrate their own likeness into AI-powered realms. The placement of Dreams within Snapchat's app, positioned between the Camera Roll and Stories, underscored its prominence and significance.

Snapchat's recent strides in the development of Dreams with Friends and the monetisation potential through Dream Packs signal the platform's progression towards full-scale implementation of this feature.