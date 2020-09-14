SoftBank Announces Sale Of Chipmaker Arm To NVIDIA For $40 Billion; Will Focus On AI

SoftBank announced on September 13 that Nvidia will be acquiring chipmaker Arm Ltd. for a whopping $40 billion in stocks and cash. Arm and its intellectual property are used in electronic devices for companies like Apple, Samsung, and Qualcomm. Nvidia on the other hand is not well experienced in CPU design and instead is the leading maker of GPUs which also utilise designs from Arm.

Arm and Nvidia to work together on developing AI technology

SoftBank had originally acquired the British company back in 2016 for $31 billion and since then Arm has likely grown in value, thus justifying Nvidia’s $40 billion offer. Arm which is based in the UK will continue to be based there, while Nvidia sets up its own Ai research centre there.

As per an Nvidia press release, Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA has stated that AI is the most powerful technology force of our time and has launched a new wave of computing”. Huang further added that he believes that the combination of Nvidia and Arm “will create a company fabulously positioned for the age of AI.”

NVIDIA to Acquire Arm for $40 Billion, Creating World’s Premier Computing Company for the Age of AI. https://t.co/Pj0lR8W03u pic.twitter.com/6fJ9zltWz8 — NVIDIA (@nvidia) September 13, 2020

Simon Segars, CEO of Arm, will be retaining his position and has stated that both companies share a similar vision and passion for ‘energy-efficient computing’ that will help tackle many challenges. Finally, he added that he and his team were excited to be joining Nvidia and hopes to write the next chapter together with Nvidia.

Ever after acquisition by Nvidia, Arm will keep its open-licensing model. The company has also stated that it plans to maintain its global customer neutrality. Arm still has unfulfilled commitments to SoftBank that were agreed upon by both parties back in 2016; these obligations are scheduled to complete in 2021.

In terms of the deal, Nvidia has offered SoftBank a total of $21.5 billion in NVIDIA common stock and $12 billion in cash. Additionally, NVIDIA will also issue $1.5 billion in equity to Arm employees.

(Image Credit @nvidia/Twitter)

