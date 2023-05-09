Soonicorns Will Continue To Do Well Even If Startup-winter Takes Time To Thaw: Vymo CEO

The impact of the global macro-economic environment on the Indian startup ecosystem has slowed down growth and the start-up winter that started a year ago is yet to thaw. Despite a drop in the number of unicorns in 2023, the investment environment will continue to thrive at a slower pace. Yamini Bhat, CEO and Co-Founder, Vymo shares exclusive insights with Republic.

Republic: Investors have been cautious for a while about pumping funds into start-ups, but India continues to be an attractive investment destination. please explain this:

Yamini Bhat: The current economic climate has seen the government hike interest rates, leading to a tightening in overall expenditures. This situation has been further exacerbated by macro uncertainties such as wars and bank failures, which have contributed to investors' concerns. Moreover, the public markets have witnessed a significant correction in the tech sector. Despite these challenges, Indian venture capitalists are holding a significant amount of money, which is estimated to be around 20 billion dollars.

This money is waiting to be invested, and it is expected that it will come into the market at some point. India has been relatively insulated compared to other parts of the world, and given the geopolitical tailwinds, where the world is diversifying away from China, it is expected that more money will come into India.

India has the third-largest startup ecosystem, making it an attractive investment destination. However, it is essential to expect massive corrections in valuations, as the days of 30-40-50x of revenue are long gone. Currently, public markets are trading at 5-10x, and investors must be cautious in their investments.

Republic: We will have fewer unicorns in 2023. What has changed in the growth journey of startups?

Yamini Bhat: India's startup ecosystem may face a decrease in the number of unicorns due to a correction in valuations. But this doesn't necessarily mean it's all bad news! In fact, this change could lead to a more sustainable and realistic approach to scaling startups.

Additionally, the focus on profitability and sustainable growth has caused startups to rethink their strategies and consider scaling in a more measured way. While the number of unicorns may decrease, there is still hope for many startups to achieve unicorn status in the future.

Although there may be fewer unicorns in the future, there is still hope for startups to achieve unicorn status. These startups, or ‘soonicorns’ may require an additional 1-2 rounds of funding, but with the right strategy, they can still achieve success and become unicorns in their own right.

Republic: What is your advice for those starting up in this economic environment?

Yamini Bhat: In times of economic uncertainty, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the news and panic. But remember, economic cycles are not permanent and tend to repeat themselves. Some of the most successful SaaS startups, such as Slack, AirBnB, and Whatsapp, were founded during an economic slowdown. So, ignore the noise, and focus on building a sustainable business and identify which experiments have yielded positive results. This is not the time to spread yourself too thin, but rather to perform your core functions and activities more efficiently.

It's also a good moment to reevaluate your assumptions about everything from go-to-market strategies to engineering. And don't forget to strengthen your relationship with your customers. They are in the same position as you, so figure out what you can do to help them weather this crisis. Every little thing counts, and it's important to keep a close watch on customer success metrics like Adoption and NPS. Try to have more face time with key stakeholders and build an authentic and integral bond with them.

Republic: How will the cash-crunch in the ecosystem affect startups? Will they grow through this?

Yamini Bhat: The startup ecosystem in India is currently facing a liquidity crunch due to the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which has resulted in a dry-up of funding for startups. Despite this challenge, the situation has forced startups to focus more on their customers to generate revenue, which is a positive sign for the industry. It's like they say, "Necessity is the mother of invention."

Seed funding has been less affected by the liquidity crunch than growth-stage funding, which will take time to recover. However, the challenge of a liquidity crunch may prove beneficial in the long run as it has given startups a chance to look for alternate revenue streams and focus more on customer satisfaction. This could lead to a more sustainable business model in the long term. Overall, while the current liquidity crunch may be difficult for startups in the short term, it's also an opportunity for them to pivot and innovate to find new sources of revenue and achieve greater customer satisfaction.

Republic: What systemic changes are required to make startups successful at this time?

Yamini Bhat: As a company, we at Vymo have been using the constraints imposed by the pandemic not only to survive but thrive. We have been focusing on our core markets, improving operational efficiency, and thinking outside the box. This has allowed us to double down on our core markets and industries, enabling us to go deeper into our solutions and become more relevant to our customers.

We are also expanding sideways within our existing customer base to figure out how we can own more of their stack and unify journeys across the spectrum. To align ourselves more closely with our customers' needs and aspirations, we have held our first customer event, called “Nudge 2022,” where our customers shared their vision for the year and got to learn and share with their peers.

To improve operational efficiency, we have focused on cloud and API optimization, which has allowed us to reduce costs by as much as 40 per cent on some fronts, directly impacting our gross margins. We have also found ways to reduce support tickets through automation, which has saved our bandwidth tremendously and crashed our resolution times to 1/3rd.

Teams are realigned around micro-missions to ensure greater cross-functional collaboration, with SWOT teams being made accountable outside of their functional OKRs. This has allowed us to work more efficiently and collaboratively to achieve our goals.

We are also relooking our sales execution to improve conversions across the funnel and sweat every lead and opportunity. We are revisiting our acquisition channels and investing in ways to accelerate deal closures. We are also investing in our brand, with a focus on building a narrative through different mediums, to set up for 100 per cent inbound and category leadership. This investment in our brand will allow us to stay ahead of the curve and continue to drive innovation in the insurance industry.

Republic: Will it be difficult for businesses to scale rapidly in FY24?

Yamini Bhat: When it comes to trying new things, it's crucial to find a balance between being careful and taking calculated risks. Of course, you want to be cautious and not take on too much at once, but you also want to keep an eye out for opportunities that could be an excellent fit for your business goals.

Taking calculated risks can be an effective way to grow your business, especially if you've got a bit of a runway to work with - say, 18 to 24 months. That way, you can experiment and explore new ideas without worrying too much about immediate financial results.

Ensure that they are providing tangible value to their customers. Building strong relationships with customers and providing excellent customer service are also crucial in retaining existing customers and attracting new ones.

And if you can stick it out and stay afloat during tough times, your business will be in a great spot to keep moving forward and achieve even greater success in the long run once the winter starts thawing in the ecosystem.

