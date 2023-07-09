South Korean Officials Pledge To Safeguard Credit Union Amidst Withdrawal Concerns

South Korea's top financial authorities and the central bank governor pledged on Sunday to ensure liquidity at a community credit cooperative whose branch had been hit by withdrawals, reaffirming an earlier assessment its fundamentals remain sound.

A branch of the MG Community Credit Cooperatives that had been scheduled to close saw depositors lining up to withdraw money last week after local media reported a rise in non-performing loans tied to real estate projects.

Debt delinquency at manageable levels

On Thursday, financial authorities reassured customers of the cooperative, which has nearly 1,300 branches, that debt delinquency remained at a manageable level and they were prepared to take proactive steps to contain any risk factors.

"MG Community Credit's capital ratio and liquidity both far exceed regulatory ratios and it also carries sufficient cash equivalent assets," a statement issued after a meeting of the financial minister, Bank of Korea governor and top financial regulators said.

The officials noted withdrawals at the MG branch have slowed and new deposits were coming in since Thursday, the statement said.

The credit cooperative is entitled to additional credit from the government if needed and the Bank of Korea also stands ready to support liquidity, the statement said.

The Bank of Korea is expected to discuss this week extending a liquidity supply measure introduced last year when a missed bond payment by a theme park developer led to questions about a wider credit crunch. The measure expires this month.