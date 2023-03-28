'Speed Limit' Of Global Economy To Plunge Three-decade Low By 2030: World Bank

Structural growth slowdown is underway across the world and all the forces that powered the trajectory of growth since the 1990s have weakened in recent years, the World Bank has said. In a report titled ‘Falling Long-Term Growth Prospects’ released on March 27, the international financial institution claimed that the ‘speed limit’ of the global economy is set to plunge to a three-decade low by 2030.

The term ‘speed limit’ mentioned in the report refers to the maximum long-term growth rate without sparking inflation concerns. The report by the World Bank is a comprehensive assessment of the potential global growth rate in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result of the fading economic forces that powered worldwide growth, the global average potential GDP growth rate would be sharply lower than the 3.5 per cent recorded in the first decade of 2000, to 2.2 per cent.

The report reads, "The result could be a lost decade in the making – not just for some countries or regions as has occurred in the past – but for the whole world. Without a big and broad policy push to rejuvenate it, the global average potential GDP growth rate…is expected to fall to a three-decade low of 2.2 per cent a year between now and 2030, down from 2.6 per cent in 2011-21," the report noted.

The World Bank’s Chief Economist and Senior Vice President for Development Economics, Indermit Gill, said, “A lost decade could be in the making for the global economy. The ongoing decline in potential growth has serious implications for the world’s ability to tackle the expanding array of challenges unique to our times—stubborn poverty, diverging incomes, and climate change. But this decline is reversible.”

Policies to promote long-term growth prospects

According to the report, the development and implementation of a policy are required to boost productivity, and labour supply, ramp up investment and trade, and harness the potential of the services sector. Policymakers could also implement robust macroeconomic and financial policy frameworks for taming inflammation, reducing debt and restoring fiscal prudence.

Furthermore, the report suggests that ramping up investment aligned with climate goals in sectors like transportation, energy, manufacturing and climate-friendly agriculture, could enhance potential global growth by 0.3 per cent per year.

Trade expense in shipping and logistics also affects the cost of goods traded internationally. The report mentions that countries with the highest trade costs could cut it by half by adopting trade facilitation and other necessary practices.

The decline in labour force participation is also contributing to the expected slowdown of potential GDP growth. “Boosting overall labour force participation rates by the best ten-year increase on record could increase global potential growth rates by as much as 0.2 percentage point a year by 2030,” the report adds. Furthermore, the report also mentions the need to strengthen global cooperation and international economic integration.