Starbucks CEO Faces Strikes From Across 100 Stores Across 40 Cities On First Day Of Work

Labour activists and Starbucks employees on Wednesday, gathered outside the coffee company's Seattle headquarters to demonstrate against what they claim to be attempted by executives to undermine unionisation efforts.

According to organisers, workers also participated in walkouts at over 100 Starbucks locations across 40 cities in the United States. However, the company refuted the extent of the protests and stated that almost all of their stores remained open. They did not immediately disclose the exact number of stores that closed. Starbucks clarified that certain stores remained operational because some employees continued to work, while others were staffed by workers from nearby locations who picked up additional shifts to cover for those who were striking, reported AP.

The protests were held the day before Starbucks' yearly shareholders' meeting and were intended to pressure the company's new CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, to adopt a more receptive stance towards unionisation initiatives, as per Starbucks Workers United organisers. The group has requested shareholders to vote for an independent party to evaluate the company's dedication to labour rights.

“Starbucks baristas like me are the ones who keep our stores running. We remember our customers’ regular orders, make the lattes, clean up spills, and are often the bright spot of our customers’ days,” Sarah Pappin, a Seattle Starbucks worker, said in a prepared statement. “Starbucks should respect our right to organise and meet us at the bargaining table.”

Starbucks vs Unionisation

Since late 2021, a minimum of 280 company-owned Starbucks stores in the United States have decided to unionise. The employees are advocating for improved pay, more reliable work schedules, and safer stores, among other demands. At present, Starbucks and the union have not arrived at a contractual agreement at any of these stores.

Starbucks is against unionisation, arguing that it already offers top-notch benefits and that its stores operate more effectively when the company collaborates directly with workers. However, labour activists assert that employees face difficulties in obtaining enough working hours to qualify for Starbucks benefits.

Both Starbucks and the labour activists have filed numerous complaints against each other with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging the use of unfair practices. Recently, a federal labour judge ruled that the company violated US labour laws "hundreds of times" during a unionisation campaign in Buffalo, New York. As a result, the judge ordered Starbucks to rehire seven workers who were terminated and mandated that former CEO Howard Schultz read or be present during a reading of employee rights. Additionally, Starbucks must distribute a recording of the reading to all of its US employees.

Due to the possibility of a vote to subpoena him, Schultz has consented to testify next week in front of a US Senate committee led by Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont. The committee is investigating Starbucks' conduct during the unionisation drive.