In a major development, the coffee giant Starbucks Corporation named Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan as its new Chief Executive Officer on Thursday (local time). Notably, Laxman Narasimhan will replace Howard Schultz.

While the newly appointed Laxman Narasimhan will be joining the company on October 1, demitting CEO Schultz will continue as interim chief until April 2023. Late, he will continue as a member of the Starbucks Board of Directors.

According to Starbucks, Narasimhan will relocate from London to the Seattle area and join Starbucks as the incoming CEO on October 1.

Who is Laxman Narasimhan?

The 55-years-old Laxman Narasimhan has served as Chief Executive Officer of Reckitt, U.K.-based consumer health, hygiene, and nutrition company that makes Lysol cleaner and Enfamil formula, among other products. He announced his departure as CEO of Reckitt on Thursday.

The Indian-origin man also held various leadership roles at PepsiCo, including as global chief commercial officer. He served as the CEO of the company's Latin America, Europe, and Sub-Saharan Africa operations, and previously as the CEO of PepsiCo Latin America, and the CFO of PepsiCo Americas Foods.

Narasimhan has also served as a member of the UK Prime Minister’s Build Back Better Council and is a member of Verizon’s Board of Directors. He has also served as a senior partner at the consulting firm McKinsey & Co., where he focused on its consumer, retail and technology practices in the U.S., Asia, and India.

Narasimhan holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pune in India and a master’s degree in German and International Studies from The Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. He also has a master’s in business administration from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

'Found an exceptional individual': Starbucks board chairwoman Mellody Hobson

Speaking to Wall Street Journal on Thursday, Starbucks board chairwoman Mellody Hobson said, “We really do believe that we have found an exceptional individual to be our next CEO. He is surely a tested leader. Starbucks’s board has asked Schultz to remain as interim CEO until April 2023 to assist the newly appointed Narasimhan, who will assume the CEO role and join the company’s board on April 1. “

According to sources, Narasimhan will assume the role of the world’s largest coffee chain in a number of locations and sales as it navigates a changing business landscape.