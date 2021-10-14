Stronghold Digital 'crypto' Mining Company Files For $100 Million IPO, Check Details

United States Bitcoin mining company, Stronghold Digital Mining, released the preliminary prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) with a valuation of around $1 billion. Blockworks reported citing the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) on Wednesday, 13 October, that Stronghold plans on raising $100 million through offering 5,882,352 shares of its Class A common stock at a range of between $16 and $18 price per share.

The information was revealed in the S-1/A form which is a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission by companies seeking exemption for registration requirements for certain public offerings.

Stronghold’s stock will be on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker $SDIG and reportedly, it will be added to the list next week. The joint book-running managers for the deal involving the bitcoin-focused mining company powered by coal waste material, are the B. Riley Securities and Cowen, according to the filing.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. is serving as the lead manager and D.A. Davidson & Co., Compass Point, and Northland Capital Markets are jointly the co-managers for the proposed offering. The filing has stated, “Stronghold LLC will use such proceeds for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions of miners and power generating assets and to pay the expenses of this offering.”

Citing a source close to the matter, Blockworks stated that Stronghold’s filing was vetted by the US SEC in a “traditional manner” unlike Coinbase, which filed for a direct listing. Notably, this IPO is occurring at a time when the American regulators are intensifying the crackdown on crypto companies while calling for more regulation on companies that offer digital assets to investors.

More about Stronghold

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc was founded this year and to date, as per the report, it has raised around $179 million. If the company successfully raises $100 million through IPO, the total capital of the company will spike to $279 million. Stronghold uses waste coal material to power crypto mining equipment utilising a special technology at the firm’s power generation facility, the Scrubgrass Generating Plant, based in Venango County. Reportedly, it is planning to expand to another location following the acquisition of the Panther Creek Energy Facility back in August.

(IMAGE: Unsplash/Representative)