Suzuki Motors Chairman Aks Vendors To Stock Up Inventory As Some Cities Re-impose Lockdown

In the light of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and the fear of another wave of the deadly pandemic, Suzuki Motor Corporation Chairman Osamu Suzuki has urged the components and parts suppliers to keep a sizeable inventory in case the country faces a second wave of COVID-19. Suzuki Motors is the Japanese parent organisation of India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

READ | India-China Major General-level Talks At LAC Completed After Six Hours, No Fresh Buildup

READ | 'Get Facts Right': EAM Jaishankar Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over 'unarmed' Soldiers Tweet

This comes after Tamil Nadu government reimposed a lockdown for 12 days starting from June 19 as the growth in the number of cases refuses to slow down in the state. Due to which the factories of automakers including Hyundai Motor, Eicher Motors and Renault, might face an impact on production. Maruti Suzuki is also bound to face issues as some of the suppliers are from the state who will have to halt production over the lockdown imposition in the state. Hence, Suzuki has personally made an appeal to all the suppliers and vendors by writing a letter personally on June 17 to all them urging to stock up inventories for the car manufacturer so that the production of car doesn't hamper due to shortage of components and parts.

“The lockdown has been re-imposed in few cities (in India) and we are most concerned about the chaos/confusion again. Therefore, we request you to take necessary measures to be able to respond to production recovery plan after July and request you to build up enough inventories toward the preparation for the second wave of COVID virus," Suzuki said in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“We at Maruti Suzuki also plan to build up the inventory of in-house manufactured parts and gear up ourselves to avoid the same furrow. I am very sorry for making the above request in a situation wherein everyone is passing through a tough time on account of corona impact but I would like to request you (to) carefully consider the situation, and seek your special cooperation," letter from Suzuki read.

However, during a video conference with chief ministers earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Central Government has no plans of imposing more lockdown as Unlock 1.0 is in process, urging the states to think about what can be the possibilities of Unlock 2.0.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Tally Increases To 3,66,946, Recovery Rate At 52.95%

READ | Delhi: Centre To Conduct 6 Lakh Rapid COVID Tests; Additional Ventilators To Be Provided