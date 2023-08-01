Tata Motors Overall Sales Decline Marginally To 80,633 Units In July

Sales of Tata Motors fell marginally to 80,633 units in July, compared to 81,790 units during the same month last year. Domestic sales for the company declined 1.4 per cent to 78,844 units in July compared with the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle sales

Sales of commercial vehicles declined 4 per cent in the month of July and stood at 32,944 units, compared to 34,154 units in July 2022. Sales of domestic commercial vehicles witnessed a 1 per cent decline to 31,216.

Passenger carrier sales witnessed the highest growth, with a 24 per cent rise, and stood at 4,292 units in July this year. Sales for HCV Trucks grew 14 per cent year-on-year to 8,502 units, compared to 7,473 units in the year-ago period.

Overall passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, were flat at 47,689.

Third straight quarterly profit

Tata Nexon | Image Credit: Tata Motors

The company last week reported a third consecutive quarterly profit for the first quarter of FY24. It recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,203 crore compared to a loss of Rs 5,007 crore a year earlier, surpassing analyst estimates that pegged the profit at Rs 2,900 crore.

The spike in profit was led by price hikes and strong demand for cars in the luxury segment. The company's revenue from operations climbed 42.5 per cent to Rs 1,01,528 crore against Rs 71,228 crore in the year-ago period.

The EBITDA (operating profit) stood at Rs 14,700 crore, 177 per cent higher year-on-year, while the EBIT stood at Rs 8,300 crore. There was a sharp improvement in the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and commercial vehicle businesses. The passenger vehicle business was steady, the company said in an exchange filing.

Revenues at JLR rose by 57 per cent to £6.9 billion, led by robust wholesales and an improved mix, resulting in EBIT margins of 8.6 per cent.