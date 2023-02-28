Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reclaims World's Richest Person Throne With Net Worth Of $187 Billion

Elon Musk reclaimed his throne as the Tesla CEO became the richest person in the world once again. The new Twitter chief managed to surpass Bernard Arnault, the Chief Executive Officer of LVMH, with a net worth of a whopping $187.1 Billion, as of Monday after markets closed, reported ANI, citing Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

In December last year, Musk was dethroned from the top spot and it was Arnault who took over him as the world's richest person. However, things changed on Monday when Arnault’s net worth stood at $185.3 after the US market closed on Monday.

The Tesla CEO has been in deep waters after the shares of the electro-automotive company plunged last year. According to the report cited by ANI, Musk’s recent glory can be attributed to the latest surge in Tesla stock prices. The data showed that Tesla shares showed a 25% surge in the past month. While the Billionaire now became the richest person alive, he also held the record of losing the biggest fortune ever lost by anyone in history.

Musk lost around $182 billion

Last month, the Guinness World Records stated that Musk had lost around $182 billion since November 2021. The loss of wealth by the SpaceX CEO, easily surpassed the previous record-holder -- the Japanese tech investor, Masayoshi Son, who lost $58.6 billion in 2000. Earlier this month, the new Twitter head asserted that the last three months were extremely tough as Musk struggled to save Twitter from Bankruptcy. “Last 3 months were extremely tough, as I had to save Twitter from bankruptcy while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties. Wouldn’t wish that pain on anyone. Twitter still has challenges but is now trending to break even if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated!” Musk wrote on Twitter on February 5.