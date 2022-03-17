Tesla CEO Elon Musk To Step Down From Endeavor Board Of Directors: Reports

In a significant development, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his decision to resign from the board of directors of Endeavor. The company's spokesperson has confirmed Musk's departure to Variety. Elon Musk informed Endeavor regarding his resignation on March 12 and it will come into effect on June 30, 2022, Variety reported, citing the filing from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Endeavor group spokesperson has expressed gratitude to Musk for his meaningful contribution to the company. It is pertinent to mention here that Elon Musk joined Endeavor's board a year ago in March 2021. Endeavor group spokesperson thanked Elon Musk for his commitment to Endeavor through its first year as a public company. The spokesperson further emphasised Musk's contribution to the company's "long-term strategy and vision" for the future of sports and entertainment, Variety reported.

Resignation not over any disagreement: SEC report

The company's spokesperson further insisted that they had raised many demands and lauded Musk for supporting them. As for the details regarding the reason behind his resignation, Musk did not leave the post over a disagreement with the company on matters related to "operations or policies," Variety reported citing SEC report. The SEC report has revealed that the board of directors have given a nod on reducing its size from eight to seven members, which will be effective after Musk’s resignation comes into effect. It is pertinent to mention here that Elon Musk had joined Endeavor’s board in March 2021 when the company filed for IPO. Endeavor is led by CEO Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell, its executive chairman.

Elon Musk's special message for his associates

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday, 17 March, took to his Twitter handle to appreciate his fellow associates at Tesla and SpaceX for striving hard to make useful products & services to fellow humans. Musk in the tweet stated that he has huge respect for the company associates who have been working honestly for the establishments of his companies. He added that his employees put in all their efforts to provide all the services to the people. He tweeted, "I have so much respect for the associates doing an honest day’s work at Tesla or SpaceX building & servicing cars, rockets, Starlinks, batteries, solar & many other things."

Working hard to make useful products & services for your fellow humans is deeply morally good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2022

Image: AP