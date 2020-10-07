Tesla Dissolves PR Department In US, Will No Longer Communicate Directly To Media: Report

Tesla has become the first automaker to dissolve its public relations (PR) department, according to reports. The elimination of the PR department by Tesla means the company will no longer have any sort of official contact with members of the media in North America.

In recent times Tesla barely communicated to the press and chose to release most of its product information via its public Twitter page or occasionally through a series of Tweets from CEO Elon Musk, as per reports.

Reporters from various outlets have been trying to get in contact with Tesla for months but they aren’t getting any response back, A US-based website reported. The last person known to be in charge of communications at Tesla left in December of 2019, and just about every other member of the PR team left at the same time or moved into other positions in the company, the report claimed. The only people still managing any kind of public relations are mostly just arranging test-drive promotions for YouTubers. Tesla still has some PR staff in Europe and Asia, the report said.

Over the years Musk has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the press, claiming the media is biased about almost everything and publish only enough to 'sugarcoat the lie', which 'is why the public no longer respects them', according to a May 2018 tweet by Musk.

Elon Musk promises to bring Tesla to India in 2021

Social media is drowned with celebratory posts after Tesla CEO Elon Musk on October 2 indicated that the electric car maker will enter the Indian market next year. "Next year for sure," Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post that asked the billionaire to provide an update regarding Tesla's foray into India.

Tesla has become a major hit among rich car owners who want to switch to electric vehicles with superior technology, without compromising on the looks. The company was launched in 2003 and since then it has become one of the best electric car sellers in the global market. Tesla currently has only three factories, two in the United States and the other in China, from where it delivers electric vehicles all over the world.

