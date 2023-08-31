Tesla Under Federal Scrutiny Over Vehicle Range Claims 

Federal prosecutors are reportedly investigating Tesla's claims about vehicle performance after a Reuters report alleged that the electric car manufacturer exaggerated the driving distance potential of its vehicles, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

In a July Reuters report, experts found that Tesla cars frequently fell short of their advertised range estimates and internal projections. Sources revealed that Tesla had developed algorithms around ten years ago to provide optimistic in-dash range estimates and even established a "Diversion Team" to manage appointments related to range-related issues.

Range estimates and safety regulations

This action was reportedly taken because Tesla's service centres were flooded with appointments from disappointed vehicle owners who expected better performance based on the company's advertised estimates and in-dash range meters. Apart from this investigation, Tesla is also under scrutiny from federal auto safety regulators, who are examining its Autopilot driver assistance feature.

The US Attorney's office in Manhattan is said to be investigating Tesla's use of company funds for a secretive project described internally as a housing initiative for CEO Elon Musk. Tesla has not yet responded to requests for comment. The investigations, which include potential financial misuses, are still in their preliminary stages and may not necessarily result in charges.

Misuse of company resources

Tesla's board members have previously looked into potential misuse of company resources for the housing effort. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has initiated a civil probe as well, although the agency has not commented on the investigation's status. The inquiries extend to exploring possible personal benefits to Musk and the extent of Tesla's financial commitment to the housing project.

(With Reuters Inputs)