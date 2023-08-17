Texas Approves Mandate For Elon Musk-led Tesla's Technology For EV Chargers

Texas has given its approval to a plan that mandates the inclusion of Elon Musk-led Tesla's technology in electric vehicle (EV) charging stations as a requirement to access federal funds for electrifying US highways. Despite calls for more time to test and re-engineer the connectors, Texas, the largest recipient of a $5-billion (Rs 41,550.25-crore) programme for highway electrification, has decided to move forward with this requirement.

This decision is being closely observed by other states and represents a significant step for Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, in his ambition to establish Tesla's technology as the charging standard in the United States.

Although federal regulations demand companies offer the Combined Charging System (CCS), a preferred US standard supported by the Biden administration, as a minimum to be eligible for federal funds, individual states have the freedom to add their own criteria on top of the CCS before allocating the funds at a local level.

Technology adoption

Tesla's technology, known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), gained significant attention after Ford Motor Company and General Motors announced their intention to adopt it. This decision led other automakers and charging companies to embrace the technology.

The state of Texas, set to receive and distribute $407.8 million (Rs 3,388.84 crore) over five years, initially faced opposition from some charging companies concerned about supply chain issues and the certification of Tesla's connectors, which they believed could jeopardise the successful deployment of EV chargers.

This opposition led Texas to delay voting on the plan multiple times as it sought to understand NACS and its implications. However, the Texas Transportation Commission eventually voted unanimously to approve the plan.

The proposed two-connector approach, which mandates the inclusion of Tesla's technology, aims to ensure coverage for at least 97 per cent of the current 1,68,000 electric vehicles with fast charge ports in the state.

(With Reuters inputs)