Investors watch their investments closely and make estimates about how long they want to stay invested in a stock. Typically they either decided to remain invested for long term or for short term depending upon how they anticipate a stock to perform.

What is short-selling?

When an investor goes 'long' on a stock, it means he has confidence in the long term returns the stock is going to offer him. Similarly, when he goes 'short', he has decided to sell the stocks because he apprehends that the stock price will fall in the future. This sale of stock on the apprehension of future lows is termed as short-selling. Short-selling is a trading tool that is unlike the regular buy-sell of stocks.

You sell stocks you don't own

Short-selling is a mechanism by which traders sell stock which they do not own. To short-sell a stock, you need to borrow the stocks from a broker or from another holder of the stocks. The sales proceeds go to the account of the seller. Later, the short sales can be closed by buying a number of stocks and returning it to the lender to cover the sales. If the stock price has dropped by then, you can buy back the stock at a lower price. If the stock price has gone up, you lose money.

There are some dos and don'ts involved in short-selling. As a short-seller, you have sold the stocks that you do not own, so dividends declared during the period have to be given to the owner. Also, if the stock has split during the period when you held the short, you have to return double number of stocks to the owner.

Short-selling is both speculative and risky

Short-selling is used for speculative trade as well as a hedging strategy. The foremost reason for anyone to sell short is to be able to profit from an overpriced stock. Some investors take part in short sales as an active investing strategy. Most investors use shorts to protect other long holdings. Short-selling has several rules and regulation and you can't short-sell penny stocks.

Short sellers are experts on stocks and take into account multiple factors before deciding on what to short. Shorters often have a keen eye on stocks that seem 'too good to be true.' Short-selling is not the regular buy-sell sort of trading which is determined by market trends. Short sellers work against the logical market trends which involves risk. Despite best estimates, market forces could push prices up even after a you decide to sell a stock short after a fair judgment.