This New ChatGPT Feature Remembers User Preference, Requires Less Typing

A new feature to OpenAI's ChatGPT called 'Custom Instructions' allows users to add requirements and preferences of their choice which the bot can consider while generating responses in the future, a blog by OpenAI said. This new feature can help the user to type less and helps the ChatBot save data on what the user's preferences are, what they like and how the responses to the questions are framed.

Custom Instructions

The feature will consider the added instruction inputs every time it responds to a particular query in the future, thereby eliminating the need to repeat preferences or information in every conversation.

Source: OpenAI

OpenAI also cites the example of teachers crafting a lesson plan and not repeating what they teach or developers adding preferences to the code language they need.

Source: OpenAI

"We’ve heard your feedback about the friction of starting each ChatGPT conversation afresh. Through our conversations with users across 22 countries, we’ve deepened our understanding of the essential role steerability plays in enabling our models to effectively reflect the diverse contexts and unique needs of each person," OpenAI said.

At present, the feature is in beta and is expected to be rolled out soon. OpenAI also adds that ChatGPT won’t always interpret custom instructions perfectly. It might overlook instructions, or apply them when not intended. It is also available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers who wish to use it on an opt-in basis.

User-Bot interactions and complexities

As of now, it is not clear how a particular user should create the custom instructions and how the bot will interpret the instructions provided to it. The feature is also apprehensive while considering how the complexity of the query increases, making the AI tool more prone to being wrong.

In addition to reducing the proposed complexities, OpenAI is also looking at ensuring that the custom instructions do not override the system safety tools. For instance, if a particular user seeks tips for a murder, the tool wouldn't reply to it. This also points that the custom instructions can be more dynamic and interactive.

OpenAI through the use of new features, aims at making it easier for the bot to understand the user better, and becoming a quicker and more helpful virtual assistant. This also comes at a time when a recent study revealed that the ChatGPT LLM model's capability in mathematical problems, code generation, visual reasoning has dropped significantly and even enterprises and companies are asked to have their respective monitoring analyst for the evaluation process.