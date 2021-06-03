Tim Cook Asks Apple Staff To Return To Office 3 Days/week Starting Early September: Report

As the COVID-19 crisis in the US seems to be under control, Apple CEO Tim Cook has already floated emails to his employees asking them to return to the office three days a week starting in early September. Reportedly, the emails were sent out on Wednesday stating most employees will be asked to work from the office on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, while there will be an option of working remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The email generated by the Apple CEO highlights what has been missed at this time and that the virtual facility cannot replicate the original system. According to Cook, teams that are required to physically remain present in the office will have to return four to five days a week. However, the new rules have relief of working from home for up to two weeks a year. The decision for the allowance has been made to let employees remain closer to family and loved one's and lower the unexpected travel dilemma.

Apple staff expected the change

There have been reports that Apple staff had a hint for the change as the company famously discouraged the work from home culture prior to 2020. According to a Bloomberg report of December, Tim Cook had asked employees to come back to the office as early as June. Apple's opinion on work from home has been conservative, unlike other tech giants.

Unlike Apple, search engine giant, Google has been encouraging the work-from-home culture and in May 2020, it had announced that 20 per cent of its staff will be able to work from home permanently. Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has also hailed the remote work culture and added that it is the 'future' in his statement. He has also allowed Facebook employees to work from home forever, so long as they get their manager’s approval.

Tim Cook urged employees to get vaccinated

Meanwhile, the Apple CEO also considered the seriousness of the virus and urged his employees to get vaccinated. In his concluding remarks, Cook hoped that he is not the only one who has missed the energy and coordination that employees developed while working with each other in person. The tech company has however not made any direct comments in media.