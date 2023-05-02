‘Totally Deceived By Pratt And Whitney’ Says GoFirst CEO

In an exclusive interview on Republic TV, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Go First, the airline which has been forced to a shut-down due to a lack of engine supply by American manufacturers Pratt & Whitney stated, they have been “completely deceived” by the American company.

“Our repeated appeals have not been heard by the company, we have been totally deceived by Pratt & Whitney,” Kaushik Khona, CEO, GoFirst said.

Khona said that the company has been forced to shut down operations because they are now left with only 55 engines and with almost half their aircrafts down, it is impossible for them to operate a pan-India service.

“We will fight the battle in US. We are advised to enforce our rights and we are evaluating every possible option,” he added.

Speaking on the matter, Aviation Expert, Captain Augustine Vinod (Retd.) claimed that the “entire crisis being faced by GoFirst is on the shoulders of Pratt & Whitney.”

While GoFirst has applied for an insolvency resolution with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and pulled down flights for May 3 and 4, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked the airline to resume operations on May 5 to prevent inconvenience to passengers.

While Pratt & Whitney has so far not acted upon the award by a Singapore-based International Arbitrator asking them to supply at least 10 engines by April 27, GoFirst claims to be prepared for the struggle.

Optimistic about a recovery, Khona further said, “There is no dearth of demand in the Indian market, we will overcome this situation. We are armed with the award and truth.”

The battle between GoFirst and Pratt & Whitney has been breweing over the years with the non-compliance with the purchase contract has been progressively affecting the services of GoFirst. The airline has in a statement claimed that it has grounded 7% of its aircrafts in 2019 which increased over the years, resulting in the grounding of 50% of their engines by the end of 2022.

The plight of the airline has earlier been flagged by the Civil Aviation minister Jyoitiraditya Scindia in the recently held Republic Summit in the national capital.