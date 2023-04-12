Tupperware Reports Massive 50pc Drop In Share Price As It Warns Of Collapse

Tupperware, a name in every household and known for its line of airtight storage containers, has warned that it may go out of business as it is on a verge of collapse, with its shares plunging nearly 50 percent on Monday, the largest drop on record. Notably, the company’s stock this year also went down to 70 percent.

Hinting at its collapse, the Orlando-based multinational company in a press release said it had “substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern”.

“Tupperware has embarked on a journey to turn around our operations and today marks a critical step in addressing our capital and liquidity position,” Miguel Fernandez, Tupperware Brands CEO, said in the statement, adding, “The Company is doing everything in its power to mitigate the impacts of recent events, and we are taking immediate action to seek additional financing and address our financial position.”

According to various media reports, Tupperware is being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange as it got late in filing the standard annual report. Apart from this, the airtight storage containers company is also facing lawsuits from its investors who are accusing the company of hiding “serious issues” in the financial filings.

The company was also considering cost-cutting measures, too, including slashing jobs and reviewing its real estate portfolio.

Tupperware founded in 1946 with its signature containers changed the modern food storage idea across the globe. It distributes its products in nearly 70 countries, mainly through independent representatives around the world.

Pandemic bolster

Covid-19 was a boom to the business with earnings in the third quarter of 2020 more than quadrupling as locked-down home cooks whipped up recipes.

But the resurgence in dining out means less room for leftovers.

Boss Miguel Fernandez now believes the company is entering an encouraging "new post-pandemic phase", but the company faces cash constraints.

An earnings misstatement, which has left it late in filing its annual report, could cause creditors to declare Tupperware has violated its debt covenants.

Even if Tupperware can appease its creditors or find new investors, the rise of e-commerce has dented the fortunes of companies that lean on direct selling.

Cosmetics firm Avon agreed to sell itself to Brazilian giant Natura in 2019 for instance.

Tupperware relies on some 3 million independent sales members to distribute its products into nearly 70 countries.

Compared with the company's heyday, customers have more options for food storage, more places to buy from, and less time for Tupperware parties.