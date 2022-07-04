Last Updated:

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal Takes Coffee Orders At Office As Employees Line Up At Counter

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the micro-blogging site, Twitter, Parag Agrawal was seen attending to his staff members and taking orders for coffee.

Twitter

Image: Twitter


It happened last week when Parag Agrawal was scheduled to attend a number of events at the company's London office and eventually took up the job of taking orders and serving coffee to his employees. On the other hand, while Dara Nasar, the managing director of Twitter, UK, was also on duty, Ned Segal, the chief financial officer at Twitter, served cookies Agrawal's 'special' coffee. 

Twitter CEO, MD and CFO take turns to serve the employees

A board put up at the counter reads, "Americano, cappuccino, chai latte, espresso, flat white, Parag special and Ned’s cookies." Notably, pictures from the office were shared by some of the Twitter employees. One among them, a woman named Rebecca shared three pictures on her Twitter handle showing the company CEO and Ned Segal at the counter serving coffee and cooking at the office, while employees lined up to place their orders. 

Check her post below: 

In addition to that, another employee, Moni also shared pictures with the caption "Your CEO could never… Parag Agrawal and Dara Nasar taking coffee orders from Twitter London… #LoveWhereYouWork."

Notably, the posts received an overwhelming response from netizens who went on to appreciate the Twitter CEO for being down to the earth. The posts have so far received hundreds of likes. 

However, this did not end over there. Later, a stand-up comedy show was also put up by Agrawal and Dara Nasar for the employees. 

It is pertinent to note that Parag Agrawal assumed control of the company in November 2021, following the withdrawal of Jack Dorsey as the Twitter CEO. 

Image: Twitter/@RebeccaW

