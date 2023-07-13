Twitter Owes Ex-employees $500 Million In Severance, Lawsuit Claims

Twitter Inc is facing a legal challenge as it is accused of withholding over $500 million in severance payments from employees who were laid off following Elon Musk's acquisition of the company. Courtney McMillian, who formerly served as Twitter's "head of total rewards," filed a proposed class-action lawsuit in San Francisco federal court.

Allegations amidst AI Initiative

According to McMillian, Twitter had established a severance plan in 2019 that guaranteed two months of base pay plus one week's pay for each year of service to employees affected by layoffs. Senior employees like McMillian were entitled to six months of base pay. However, the lawsuit alleges that Twitter provided at most one month of severance pay, and in many cases, no severance pay was given at all.

Twitter's decision to lay off more than half of its workforce was part of cost-cutting measures implemented after Elon Musk acquired the company in October. While Twitter no longer maintains a media relations department, it responded to a request for comment by offering a poop emoji, as reported by Reuters.

Amid these legal battles, Elon Musk announced the launch of his new AI startup called xAI. This venture aims to challenge the dominance of major technology firms in the field of artificial intelligence, with a specific focus on developing an alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT. During a Twitter Spaces event held on Thursday, Musk detailed his strategy for building a safer AI. Instead of relying on explicit programming of morality, xAI aims to create an AI that is "maximally curious."

The lawsuit claims that both Twitter and Musk violated a federal law that governs employee benefit plans. Although Twitter has faced previous lawsuits related to unpaid severance, those cases primarily involved breach of contract claims rather than violations of benefits law. The company has maintained that it fulfilled its obligations and paid former employees in full.

Apart from the severance payment lawsuit, Twitter is confronting additional legal challenges stemming from the layoffs initiated in the previous year. Some of these lawsuits allege that the company specifically targeted women and employees with disabilities. Twitter has denied any wrongdoing in cases where it has responded to the claims, asserting that the allegations lack merit.

The Meta Threads Controversy and Elon Musk

In a separate incident, Musk's recent involvement surrounding Instagram Threads has sprung controversy as Twitter has issued a threat to sue Meta, formerly known as Facebook, over its new app, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg has positioned as a competitor to Twitter. Twitter's lawyer claimed that Meta has violated the company's intellectual property rights and engaged in the unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets. The letter demanded that Meta immediately cease using any Twitter trade secrets or confidential information alleging that Meta has recruited numerous former Twitter employees.

In response to Twitter's cease-and-desist letter, Meta's communications director stated that there are no engineers on the Threads team who previously worked at Twitter. It remains uncertain what evidence Twitter has to support its claims of ongoing access to trade secrets by former employees now employed by Meta.

(With inputs from Reuters)