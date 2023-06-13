'Twitter Should Become A Global Town Square': Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino

Why you’re reading this: New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino aims to make Twitter a global town square with a focus on advertising, emphasizing open dialogue and unfiltered information exchange. She plans to revitalize Twitter's advertising business, enhance user experience, and reclaim its role as the primary source of real-time information.



Twitter has welcomed its new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, signaling a significant milestone for the micro-blogging platform. Yaccarino, a seasoned advertising executive with a successful track record, aims to lead Twitter into a new phase of growth and transformation. Yaccarino swiftly sent a memo titled "Building Twitter 2.0 Together" to all employees on Monday.

In her first email to employees, she echoed Elon Musk's vision for Twitter, emphasising the aspiration to establish it as the "global town square." Yaccarino drew inspiration from Musk's achievements in electric vehicles and space exploration, recognizing the requirement for a similar transformation in the online realm. She acknowledged the urgency of propelling civilization forward by facilitating unfiltered information exchange and open dialogue on the most relevant topics.

Yaccarino's appointment as CEO represents a pivotal moment for Twitter, with a renewed focus on revitalising its position as the primary platform for public discourse. With her extensive experience as the leader of global ad sales at NBCUniversal, Yaccarino brings a depth in knowledge of the advertising industry. While Musk will maintain oversight of Twitter's product and engineering teams, Yaccarino will be responsible for all other aspects of the company's operations. Her primary objective will be to rebuild Twitter's advertising part of the business, which has faced significant challenges after Musk prominently acquired Twitter.

Under Yaccarino's guidance, Twitter will focus on enhancing its advertising capabilities, streamlining the user interface, and implementing new features to engage and empower its user base. With meaningful conversations and connections, Twitter aims to reclaim its position as the global town square, a platform that cultivates the exchange of diverse perspectives.





You can read Yaccarino’s email to Twitter employees below:

Yaccarino's email to Twitter employees portrays her commitment to building upon Elon Musk's vision of Twitter 2.0. She envisions Twitter as the world's most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication. Yaccarino emphasized the importance of the freedom to express one's thoughts and the need for open dialogue on matters vital to humanity. Twitter's mission is not just an empty promise, but a reality that all employees are encouraged to embrace and work hard to achieve.

In her email, Yaccarino urged Twitter employees to join her in transforming the platform to drive civilization forward through exchange of unfiltered information. She reaffirmed the idea that Twitter should be a platform where people can express themselves freely and engage in thought-provoking dialogue. Yaccarino wants to transform Twitter into a significant centre for global dialogue rather than just another social media tool.

With Yaccarino at the helm, Twitter is embarking on a mission to reclaim its position as the primary source of real-time information and a platform that empowers users to freely express their thoughts.