Twitter-Threads Tensions Escalate, Threads Garners 50 Million Users In 24 Hours

The newly launched rival 'Threads' to the world's popular microblogging platform Twitter has emerged as a winner within hours of launch. Threads at present has garnered more than 50 million users within 24 hours, according to media reports.

The immense popularity of the newly launched meta-owned platform has been well timed as Elon Musk's Twitter in the last seven days has imposed multiple restrictions on the platform disturbing the operations of regaining advertisers and issues with potential Twitter users. Media reports reveal that Threads has presently surpassed the popularity of ChatGPT as the fastest-growing consumer application on the internet.

While the popularity of the platform skyrockets, there have been privacy issues in the application. A major huddle to this has been the fact that the account deletion option is linked to the Instagram account and deleting the threads automatically deletes the Instagram account.

Escalating issues between Threads and Twitter

Certainly, Twitter doesn't seem happy with the launch of a rival, that too from the biggest competitor on the Internet. Media reports stated that Twitter has initiated legal actions against Meta and has accused it of poaching employees thereby accessing the trade secrets and intellectual property of the company.

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information,” Alex Spiro, Elon Musk's lawyer, wrote in a letter to Meta.

The claim by the lawyer has been supported by factors which include Meta hiring many ex-employees of Twitter. This is something that violates the state and federal laws of the country. Spiro has further reiterated that Meta is prohibited to use any potential data of Twitter, says media reports.

Whereas Meta on the other hand has refuted claims against Twitter and has cleared that no one in the engineering team is a former Twitter employee.

A good boost for Meta, but results awaited

The popularity attained within the first 24 hours is an impetus for Mark Zuckerberg's Meta. The trending hashtags on social media since yesterday are "Threads," "Meta," and "Goodbye Twitter".

Musk has also accused Threads of poaching former employees from Twitter | Image Credit: Republic World

The internet has been also flooded with memes and screenshots of Threads accounts also asking people to switch between platforms. Tweets also ranged from goodbye messages to criticising Musk's leadership.

In a separate development, shares of Meta couldn't gain much traction as compared to its 18-month high ahead of the launch. The stock hit $295.29 which is an 18-month high before the launch of Threads.

The stock hit an 18-month high of $295.29 in the previous session as the Facebook and Instagram parent company prepared to launch Instagram Threads, its long-awaited answer to rival Twitter.

"Investors can't help but be a little excited about the prospect that Meta has a 'Twitter-Killer'," Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at investment firm AJ Bell told Reuters.