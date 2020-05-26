Uber Lays Off 600 India Employees; Will Give 3-months Salary, Retention Of office Laptop

In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, Uber India on Tuesday announced the trimming of a quarter of its workforce. The company is laying off 600 employees across customer & driver support, business development, legal, finance, policy and marketing verticals. Reportedly, the retrenched employees will be paid a salary of 10 to 12 weeks, along with medical insurance coverage and outplacement support for the next six months.

Further, retrenched staff will also be allowed to retain their laptops and have also been given the option to join the Uber talent directory. Confirming the laying off of the employees, Uber President for India and South Asia apologized to the employees and thanked them for their contributions to the company. This comes as a part of the global restructuring plan announced earlier by Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi in view of the company’s loss due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Uber CEO forgoes salary

Earlier, Uber had reported that the company recorded nearly $3 billion net loss from January to March quarter. The ride-sharing platform's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had announced that he would forgo his salary for the remaining period of this financial year. In April, the Uber CEO had reportedly called a meeting of the executives in charge to tell them they needed to plan cost cuts. As per reports, the executives had responded saying that they are willing to let go of a share from their own pay if it meant they could save at least some jobs, to which, Khosrowshahi said that layoffs would be the best way forward.

Uber's operations have been hit severely since the lockdown has imposed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. In India, the company is trying to limit the damage through several innovations such as Uber medics-- a transportation service for healthcare workers across the city. They have collaborated with the National Health Authority (NHA) for the initiative. It has also tied up with companies like Flipkart to offer delivery services by cabs. Meanwhile, Uber has also resumed in around 50 cities as the country is gradually easing the lockdown.

