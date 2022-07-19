Uber To Refund Millions To Differently-abled Passengers Charged Extra For Boarding Time

Uber will be paying several million dollars to thousands of differently-abled passengers who were charged extra fees, announced US prosecutors on Monday amid a flurry of troubles for the Transport company. The settlement in the case brought by the US Department of Justice centred on the differently-abled passengers allegedly paying the cost of Uber drivers waiting extra for them to board the ride, came just days after the explosive leak of ‘Uber Files’ which shed light on the methods the company used to expand in other countries.

Under the latest settlement, US prosecutors said that the company will issue credits of over 65,000 eligible riders that are worth double the amount of wait time feed that they were charged. This penalty could amount to millions of dollars. Additionally, the ride-share company has agreed to pay more than $1.7 million to riders who complained to Uber about the fees and $500,000 to other people who were impacted.

US assistant attorney general Kristen Clarke said, “People with disabilities should not be made to feel like second-class citizens or punished because of their disability, which is exactly what Uber's wait time fee policy did”.

Uber ‘pleased’ with the settlement

Meanwhile, Uber said that it was “pleased” with the settlement. The company said in a statement, “Prior to this matter being filed we made changes so that any rider who shares that they have a disability would have wait time fees waived automatically”.

It is to mention here that the company charges extra fees if its driver has to wait more than two minutes to pick up any passenger. However, the US Department of Justice stated that applying those fees to differently-abled passengers amounts to unlawful discrimination. Apart from returning the extra fees, under the settlement, Uber will continue to waive the wait time for differently-abled passengers who need more time to board because of their situation.

Earlier, Uber Technologies, Inc. drew scrutiny after a whistleblower leaked documents about how the transport company used “stealth” technology to avoid government investigations. Moreover, the ‘Uber Files’ leaked to media show how the firm used a so-called “kill switch” to cut the access to company servers and prevent the officials from seizing any evidence when the Uber offices were raided.

The ‘Uber Files’ were obtained by The Guardian, and BBC, and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and 42 other media partners. The investigation is a result of 124,000 confidential documents from Uber including emails to world leaders, and lawmakers from 2013 to 2017. It was the same time when Uber was trying to develop a user base in several nations, often in defiance of local laws and regulations.

Among a range of violations, Uber Files revealed that the company dodged taxes and even sought to grind into submission the taxi industry and labour activists. ICIJ noted that some of the uber executives even sought to use the raging violence in countries for their own advantage. The senior officials at the company even discussed the leaking of near-fatal stabbings and other brutal attacks to the media and hoped to draw negative attention to the taxi industry.

Image: AP