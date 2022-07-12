Uber Used 'stealth' Technologies To Avoid Govt Probes Before 2017, Reveal Leaked Documents

Uber Technologies, Inc. has drawn scrutiny after a whistleblower leaked documents about how the transport company used “stealth” technology to avoid government investigations. Moreover, the ‘Uber Files’ leaked to media show how the firm used a so-called “kill switch” to cut the access to company servers and prevent the officials from seizing any evidence when the Uber offices were raided.

The ‘Uber Files’ were obtained by The Guardian, and BBC, and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and 42 other media partners. The investigation is a result of 124,000 confidential documents from Uber including emails to world leaders, and lawmakers from 2013 to 2017. It was the same time when Uber was trying to develop a user base in several nations, often in defiance of local laws and regulations.

Among a range of violations, Uber Files revealed that the company dodged taxes and even sought to grind into submission the taxi industry and labour activists. ICIJ noted that some of the uber executives even sought to use the raging violence in countries for their own advantage. The senior officials at the company even discussed the leaking of near-fatal stabbing and other brutal attacks to the media and hoped to draw negative attention to the taxi industry.

Moreover, the Uber executives sought to deflect inquiries about the company’s aggressive tax avoidance strategies by offering to help countries collect income taxes owed by drivers, revealed the documents. ICIJ, which is a global network of investigative journalists and media organisations, said, “Uber rapidly expanded to offer its services in more than 80 countries and territories by the height of its international operations in 2017, but has pulled out of numerous major markets, including China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Hungary and Russia, due to commercial, legal and political challenges”.

"The Uber Files project reveals how ride-hailing juggernaut Uber stormed into markets around the world, how it used stealth technology and evasive practices to thwart regulators and law enforcement in at least six countries and how it deployed a phalanx of lobbyists to court prominent world leaders to influence legislation and help it avoid taxes," it added.

Uber employed ex-Obama aides; demanded change of policies

Apart from fiddling with the taxi industry to tout its own services, Uber even recruited a range of former public officials including a range of allies to former US President Barack Obama. The executives at the transport company called on the public officials to drop investigations demanded a change in policies on workers’ rights, draft new laws for taxis and even lift some background checkers required to hire drivers.

The high-profile political contacts of Uber executives included French President Emmanuel Macron, then Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the-Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny, then-Estonia President Toomas Hendrik Ilves and other leaders. In totality, between 2014 and 2016, there were over 100 meetings between Uber executives and government officials.

What did Uber say after the leak?

However, following the explosive leak of Uber’s questionable doings, a spokesperson for the company, Jill Hazelbaker admitted the “mistakes” and “missteps” that culminated in the company half a decade ago in “one of the most infamous reckonings in the history of corporate America”. She claimed that Uber had entirely changed the way it operates post-2017 after facing high-profile lawsuits, and government probes that ultimately led to the ouster of Travis Kalanick, Uber’s combative co-founder among other officials.

"When we say Uber is a different company today, we mean it literally: 90 per cent of current Uber employees joined after Dara [Khosrowshahi] became CEO" in 2017, Hazelbaker said in a written statement.

She added, "We have not and will not make excuses for past behaviour that is clearly not in line with our present values."

Image: AP