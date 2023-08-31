UBS Charts $10 Billion Savings Via Full Credit Suisse Merger After Govt-led Rescue

Swiss financial institution UBS has revealed its plan to achieve cost savings of $10 billion by fully merging the domestic operations of rival bank Credit Suisse. This move follows the recent merger, orchestrated by the government, aimed at preventing a potential global financial crisis. UBS, headquartered in Zurich, disclosed pre-tax profits of $29 billion in the second quarter.

However, when excluding negative goodwill, integration expenses, and other impacts from the Credit Suisse acquisition, the underlying pre-tax profit before taxes was $1.1 billion.

On the other hand, Credit Suisse, now considered a UBS subsidiary since the merger finalised on June 12, reported a significant loss of 8.9 billion Swiss francs ($10.1 billion) as part of its accounting for the entire year 2023.

UBS's integration strategy

Despite the lack of specifics regarding the fate of Credit Suisse's workforce of 50,000 employees, UBS aims to conclude the integration of Credit Suisse's operations by the close of 2026. Over the course of this integration, they plan to achieve gross cost reductions exceeding $10 billion.

CEO Sergio Ermotti emphasised that UBS's decision on Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG resulted from a comprehensive assessment of all possible options. He stated that after thorough analysis, it was evident that complete integration offered the most favourable outcome for UBS, stakeholders, and the Swiss economy.

While the two banks will continue to function separately until a planned legal merger the following year, the Credit Suisse brand, known for its historical significance in Swiss finance despite recent difficulties, will persist until the migration of clients to UBS's system is finalised, projected to occur in 2025.