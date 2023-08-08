UK Data Regulator Investigates Snapchat's Handling Of Underage Users

The UK's data regulator is currently gathering information regarding Snapchat's compliance with removing underage users from its platform, according to two individuals familiar with the matter.

In a previous exclusive report by Reuters in March, it was revealed that Snap Inc., the owner of Snapchat, had removed only a few dozen children under the age of 13 from its platform in the UK during the previous year. In contrast, UK media regulator Ofcom estimated that the platform still had thousands of underage users.

UK data protection laws mandate that social media companies acquire parental consent before processing data of children under 13. While most social media platforms have age restrictions set at 13 or above, effectively preventing underage users from joining, the success of enforcing these restrictions has varied.

Snapchat has refrained from disclosing specific actions taken to address the issue of underage users.

"We share the goals of the ICO (Information Commissioner's Office) to ensure digital platforms are age-appropriate and support the duties set out in the Children's Code," stated a Snap spokesperson. "We continue to have constructive conversations with them on the work we're doing to achieve this."

Information notice possible to Snapchat

Before initiating a formal investigation, the ICO typically gathers information related to any alleged breach. This process might involve issuing an information notice, which is a formal request for internal data that could aid the investigation.

Last year, Ofcom's findings indicated that 60 per cent of children aged between eight and 11 held at least one social media account, often created by providing false birthdates. Snapchat emerged as the most popular app among underage social media users.

Following the Reuters report, the ICO received several public complaints concerning Snap's handling of children's data. Some complaints highlighted Snapchat's inadequate efforts to prevent young children from accessing the platform.

Sources reported that the ICO has engaged with users and other regulators to assess whether Snap has breached any regulations.

The ICO spokesperson informed Reuters that the regulator continues to monitor and evaluate the approaches of Snapchat and other social media platforms in preventing underage children from accessing their services.

A decision on launching a formal investigation into Snapchat is expected to be made in the coming months.

Platforms under scrutiny

Should the ICO find Snap in violation of its regulations, the company could potentially face a fine of up to 4 per cent of its annual global turnover. According to a Reuters calculation, this could amount to $184 million based on Snap's recent financial results.

Social media platforms like Snapchat are under increasing global pressure to enhance content moderation on their platforms.

The NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Young Children) revealed that Snapchat was linked to 43 per cent of cases involving the distribution of indecent images of children via social media.

Previously, Snapchat did not respond to Reuters' request for comment on this matter.

Earlier this year, the ICO imposed a fine of £12.7 million ($16.2 million) on TikTok for mishandling children's data, accusing the platform of not taking sufficient action to address the issue.

Snapchat does prevent users from signing up with a birthdate indicating they are under 13. However, other platforms take more proactive measures to deter underage children from accessing their services.

(With Reuters inputs)

