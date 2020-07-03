UK Companies Planning To Lay-off Workers Due To Coronavirus Pandemic: Survey

A large number of factories in Britain are reportedly planning to lay off their workers as there is a drop in the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, an industry survey revealed on July 3. According to sectoral group Make UK, nearly 46% of manufacturers are expected to make pay cuts in the next months which is up by 25% in May. The group is reportedly urging the government to immediately take some drastic measures to support the jobs. Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK reportedly said that the conditions are very difficult for the companies with an economic loss likely to continue for some amount of time.

133 billion pounds’ package

Make UK reportedly said that the UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has already announced a 133 billion pounds’ emergency funds to support the economy and protect jobs. As per reports, Sunak is also expected to announce an update to his plans for steering the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic on July 8.

Meanwhile, self-isolation is no longer mandatory for the travellers returning to or visiting the UK from specific ‘low-risk’ countries amid the COVID-19 crisis, the British government said on July 3. As Britain continues to lift more restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus and life is returning to normalcy, the UK government has started focussing on its ‘’Enjoy Summer Safely’ campaign while also recommending citizens to ‘stay alert’ and follow guidelines.

Image: Make UK/Twitter