UK Sees Surge In Interest From Non-EU Job Seekers

The United Kingdom is experiencing a notable surge in interest from international job seekers who are not from the European Union (EU), according to data from recruitment website Indeed.

This surge can be attributed in part to the adjustments made in work visa regulations for non-EU nationals following the Brexit transition. The statistics revealed by Indeed, which were reported by David Milliken of Reuters, indicate that in June, a record-breaking 5.5 per cent of searches for British job opportunities on the platform originated from potential applicants residing outside the UK.

This marked an increase from the previous year's 4.4 per cent and a notable rise from the average of 3.6 per cent observed from 2017 to 2019.

Applicants seeking higher skilled roles

Pawel Adrjan, the Director of Research for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Indeed, highlighted that this surge in interest signifies a growing preference among non-EU applicants for higher-skilled roles, particularly in fields like software development. This trend also signifies a shift away from the lower-skilled positions that were historically filled by European workers prior to the UK's departure from the EU in January 2020.

"The UK government's new immigration policy is operating as intended," Adrjan said.

When analysing the data more closely, it was observed that job seekers based in EU countries represented 1.4 per cent of the job searches on Indeed's UK platform in June, slightly declining from the period before Brexit. In contrast, interest from non-EU job seekers surged significantly, now accounting for 4.1 per cent of the searches. The origins of these searches were notably diverse, with India, Nigeria, South Africa, and Pakistan being prominent sources.

Addressing labour shortages

The Bank of England has been addressing labour shortages, particularly as wage growth has reached its highest level in over two decades, despite a recent decrease in inflation.

Changes to visa regulations include the removal of the requirement for employers to prove their inability to hire a British or EU worker. This rule change applies to roles offering salaries of at least £26,200 per year—slightly below the average annual wage in the UK—and meeting the appropriate compensation for the specific job type.

Visa provisions have also been adapted to accommodate lower-paid workers in sectors with acute labour shortages, primarily in health and social care.

However, certain sectors such as hospitality, manufacturing, and construction in lower-paying segments are now grappling with recruitment challenges from overseas. This shift in the labour market landscape has led to the record net migration of 606,000 individuals to the UK in 2022, according to official estimates.

Record migration to UK in 2022

The trend of increased immigration is not unique to the UK; other developed countries such as Canada and Australia have similarly experienced a surge in foreign-origin job searches, driven by tight labour markets and ageing populations.

Adrjan pointed out that Canada and Australia have witnessed around double the number of foreign-origin job searches since 2019, reaching 10.9 per cent and 17.2 per cent of total job searches for those countries, respectively. In contrast, the figures for job seekers targeting the United States and the EU were 3.4 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively, reflecting relatively minor changes since before the pandemic.

(With Reuters inputs)