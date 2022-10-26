Unilever Recalls Dry Shampoo Products In US Over Benzene Carcinogen Risk; Read Statement

Unilever recalled popular brands of aerosol products like dry shampoo, and Dove products after discovering potentially elevated levels of a chemical called Benzene in them, as per reports. The brands like Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemme have also been recalled, according to the company's notice which is published on the website of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Notably, Unilever's recall pertains to products made prior to October 2021.

Unilever recalls dry shampoo brands over chemical risk

As per the announcement, "Unilever United States today issued a voluntary product recall to the consumer level of select lot codes of dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemme due to potentially elevated levels of benzene."

It is pertinent to mention that dry shampoo also known as hybrid shampoo is a type of shampoo that reduces hair greasiness without the need for water. It is in powder-sprayed- or sprinkled form and is typically administered from an aerosol can that absorbs the oil in your hair, making it fluffy and less noticeable.

The Unilever notice posted by FDA on its website further stated, "Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. If a person is exposed to this chemical (benzene) by any medium like inhalation, through the skin, or orally it can result in cancers-- including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders that can be life-threatening. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposure to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources".

The retailers have now been notified to remove recalled products from shelves. "The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States. Retailers have been notified to remove recalled products from shelves," the company added.

Unilever notice on FDA's website