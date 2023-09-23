Unity Reverses Controversial Pricing Policy Amid Community Backlash

Unity fee reversed: Unity, the popular cross-platform game engine, faced significant backlash over its recent pricing scheme modifications. The uproar within the gaming community prompted a quick reevaluation of the proposed changes.

The initial pricing policy, introduced just a week ago, included a "runtime fee" for every game installation beyond a certain revenue level. This fee was met with widespread disapproval from developers due to increased costs and a perceived disconnect between Unity and its community.

In response to the outcry, Unity has swiftly reversed almost all elements of the runtime fee policy. The head of Unity Create, Marc Whitten, issued an apology, acknowledging the need for better communication and the importance of customer feedback. The revised terms state that no runtime fee will be imposed on any game developed with the current version of Unity. The fee will only apply to developers adopting the latest version in 2024.

Unity Personal will remain free

The Unity Personal plan will remain free, and the revenue threshold for mandatory tier upgrades has been raised to $200,000. For revenue exceeding $1 million, users can choose between a per-user fee or a 2.5 per cent revenue share, opting for the lesser amount.

These revisions aim to address the concerns raised by the gaming community, particularly regarding the initial runtime fee policy. Importantly, these changes will primarily impact new projects starting in 2024, providing a sense of opt-in rather than immediate imposition on existing or long-standing games.

However, Unity's handling of the situation has impacted the trust and rapport with the community. The abrupt attempt to alter pricing significantly rattled developers, leading to concerns about potential future changes.

Although the immediate threat of a mass exodus from the platform has diminished, developers will remain vigilant, potentially exploring alternatives to Unity to mitigate the risk of similar policy shifts in the future.