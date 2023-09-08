Update Your IPhone To Secure Against Spyware Threat

Apple has issued a crucial security update for iPhones and iPads to address newly uncovered vulnerabilities in the devices' system software. This development comes in response to the discovery of a significant software flaw by researchers at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab, who revealed that this flaw was actively being exploited to deliver commercial spyware known as Pegasus, created and sold by the Israeli company NSO Group.

Pegasus is a highly sophisticated and expensive tool primarily used for targeting dissidents, journalists, and political opponents. Therefore, everyday users are less likely to be directly affected by this particular threat. However, as a precaution, Citizen Lab strongly recommends that all iPhone and iPad users promptly update their devices.

To update your device and safeguard against potential security breaches, follow these steps:

Open Settings: Unlock your iPhone and locate the "Settings" app on your home screen.

Select General: Within the Settings app, scroll down and tap on "General."

Access Software Update: Under the General menu, find and tap on "Software Update."

Check for updates: You should now see the iOS 16.6.1 software update listed. Tap on it to initiate the installation process.

Confirm Installation: Follow the on-screen instructions to confirm and proceed with the update.

If you do not immediately see the update available, follow these additional steps:

Check the iOS version: Return to the "General" page within the Settings app and select "About" to verify your current iOS version. If you are already on iOS 16.6.1, you have the update installed.

Repeat the Process: If your phone is still using iOS 16.6 or an earlier version, repeat the steps mentioned above to check for the update and install it.

Restart Your Phone: If you continue to not see the update, try restarting your iPhone.

Verify Internet Connection: Ensure that your device is connected to the internet. A stable internet connection is essential for downloading and installing updates.

Wait and retry: If you do not immediately see the update, wait for a little while, and then try checking for updates again.

(With AP inputs)