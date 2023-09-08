Update Your IPhone To Secure Against Spyware Threat

Quick links:
Everyday users are less likely to be directly affected by this particular threat | Image Credit: Pixabay
Apple has issued a crucial security update for iPhones and iPads to address newly uncovered vulnerabilities in the devices' system software. This development comes in response to the discovery of a significant software flaw by researchers at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab, who revealed that this flaw was actively being exploited to deliver commercial spyware known as Pegasus, created and sold by the Israeli company NSO Group.
Pegasus is a highly sophisticated and expensive tool primarily used for targeting dissidents, journalists, and political opponents. Therefore, everyday users are less likely to be directly affected by this particular threat. However, as a precaution, Citizen Lab strongly recommends that all iPhone and iPad users promptly update their devices.
To update your device and safeguard against potential security breaches, follow these steps:
If you do not immediately see the update available, follow these additional steps:
(With AP inputs)