US Regulators Sue Crypto Exchange Platform Binance For Allegedly Violating Trading Laws

US Federal regulators on Monday sued the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, according to reports. The company in its defence stated that it isn’t subject to US laws because it doesn’t have a physical headquarters in America. US regulators accused Binance's CEO of allegedly violating US trading laws. He was also accused of coaching “VIP” customers on how to evade compliance controls, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which regulates US derivatives trading, said. "CEO Changpeng Zhao has circumvented US laws by offering unregistered crypto derivative products to Americans," US regulators reportedly noted.

“Binance’s compliance program has been ineffective and, at Zhao’s direction, Binance has instructed its employees and customers to circumvent compliance controls in order to maximize corporate profits,” the CFTC's statement read.

Binance to pay 'undisclosed' penalty

CFTC lawsuit has led to an "undisclosed" penalty and the company is being asked to pay a certain amount of fine. Binance is also threatened that will no longer be able to register in the United States. As the company got sued, CEO Zhao tweeted: “Ignore FUD, fake news, attacks, etc.” FUD is an acronym among crypto fans that implies “fear, uncertainty, doubt”. The crackdown is a part of the market turmoil due to the falling prices of digital assets. Binance bailed out FTX and also distanced itself from the crypto high flyer, Sam Bankman-Fried, who has pleaded not guilty to federal counts of fraud and conspiracy.

Last year, Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, popularly known as 'CZ', joined the ranks of the world's top billionaires, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The cryptocurrency firm's chief executive had an estimated net worth of at least USD 96 billion. Zhao's estimated fortune turned out to be equal to the Oracle founder Larry Ellison. He also surpassed the Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. The rise in wealth of the Chinese-Canadian entrepreneur in the world of digital currency is a sign of the rapid expansion of the tokens. Other crypto pioneers also turned into billionaires including Vitalik Buterin, the developer of Ethereum, and Brian Armstrong, the founder of Coinbase. CEO of Binance agreed in a statement that the crypto ndustry has seen an exceptional amount of wealth creation in the last few years.