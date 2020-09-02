Major US Stock Indices Dip Broadly Despite Fifth Straight Month Of Gains

Despite a fifth straight months of gains and record highs, Wall Street ended lower on August 31. As per a senior analyst from the online trading platform OANDA, 2020 has been a year that has been anything but normal and the month of August has been no different. During the month of August, US stock indicators recorded highs for S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite.

Record highs for multiple US stock indices

According to the New York Stock Exchanges broadest index, the Dow closed down 224 points or roughly 0.8 per cent at 28,430. Data has shown that during the month of August the Dow rose 7.6 per cent, August marked the fifth consecutive month that the Dow ended in the positive. It was also the best monthly performance since 1984.

The S&P 500, which is an indicator of the top 500 US stocks also recorded highs for the seventh consecutive session and in the month of August showed rose by seven per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index also showed an almost 10 per cent rise in the month of August and ended the month at 11,755. Reports have indicated that Apple and Tesla stock splits could have been behind the record highs for S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq composite.

As per records, despite the rising coronavirus cases in the United States, Brazil and other countries, global stock markets have been able to bounce back and recover most of their losses. US stocks have greatly benefitted from the Federal Reserve and government financial support and the decision to keep interest rates low.

Read: US Stocks Open Lower, Worried By Virus Cases Rise

Read: Global Stocks Mixed After Wall Street Advances To Record

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world and continues to negatively impact the global economy. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 25 million people worldwide with the global death toll reaching over 800,000.

As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of at least 6 million positive virus cases and has a death toll of 184,689. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

(Input/Image Credit: ANI)

Read: Tokyo Stocks Plunge Over 2% As Reports Suggest Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Set To Resign

Read: Asian Stocks Mixed Ahead Of US Fed Chair's Speech