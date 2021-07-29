US Tech Giants' Revenue Surges In April-June Quarter; Apple, Google & Microsoft Rake It In

Three of the world's biggest tech companies, Apple, Google and Microsoft have reported a combined profits of more than $150 billion in the last three months. Along with the massive revenue, the companies' combined net worth has risen over twice from January 2020 and currently stands at $6.4T. The figures are a reflection of the importance these companies hold in the day-to-day lives of people around the world. Keep reading to know more about individual revenues and profits of Apple, Google and Microsoft.

Tech giants' revenue surge amidst Covid-19, report increased revenue for April-June Quarter 2021

Apple total revenue surges to $81.4 billion

Apple's revenue for the period of April-June 2021 surpassed analysts expectations and stood at a whopping $81.4 billion, which roughly translates to Rs.6,06,126 crores. Out of the total revenue, Apple's net profits are $1.30 per share and $21.7 billion in total, which is twice the profit Apple earned in the same period during last year. The company says that its latest iPhone model; the iPhone 12 has carried a ton of sales for the Cupertino based company, bringing in $40 billion, which is a 50% rise from the last year.

Alphabet's Google revenue stands at $61.88 billion

Google's total revenue for the quarter April - June 2021 increased by up to 62% from last year, standing at $61.88 billion which roughly translates to Rs. 4,60,699 crores. Right after releasing the results, Alphabet's stock prices soared from 5.1% to $2,773 within hours. The major contributors to the total revenue were retail, travel and entertainment advertisements. The parent company of Google; Alphabet earned about $18.53 billion at a $27.26 rise per share.

Microsoft reports total revenue of $46.2 billion

Microsoft recently reported their previous quarter profit to be $16.5 billion, which makes up for the total revenue of $46.2 billion, roughly translating to Rs. 3,43,956 crores. The profit Microsoft earned is 47% more than the amount reported last year at the same time. Microsoft shares generated a net income of $2.17 per share to beat analysts expectations. The overall revenue was paced by Microsoft's cloud services, including Office productivity tools for word documents and emails.