US trucking Firm Yellow Files For Bankruptcy On Heavy Debt Load

Yellow Corporation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, burdened with a heavy debt load amid a series of mergers, following tense contract negotiations with the Teamsters Union.

The nearly 100-year-old US trucking firm's bankruptcy filing in a Delaware court lists estimated assets and liabilities of $1 billion to $10 billion, with over 100,000 creditors.

"It is with profound disappointment that Yellow announces that it is closing after nearly 100 years in business," said Darren Hawkins, CEO at Yellow in a statement on Sunday.

About the company

Formerly known as YRC Worldwide, Yellow is one of the largest trucking companies in the US and a dominant player in the "less-than-truckload" vertical. It hauls cargo for multiple customers on a single truck.

The company's customers include large retailers like Walmart and Home Depot, manufacturers and Uber Freight.

Some, however, have paused shipments to the company for fears they could be lost or stranded if the carrier went bankrupt.

The bankruptcy filing comes after Teamsters late last month said that it was notified that the company was ceasing operations.

Negotiations with unions

Yellow has been in contentious negotiations with the union regarding an internal restructuring initiative to boost efficiency. It recently averted a strike by 22,000 Teamsters-represented workers.

Yellow sued the union in Kansas federal court before resolving the strike threat, to block a strike and saying that the union's refusal to negotiate had pushed the company to the "brink of extinction."

In June, the company said that the Teamsters Union was blocking restructuring and modernization efforts, known as "One Yellow". It said that it was critical for Yellow's survival and ability to refinance about $1.3 billion of debt due to be repaid by 2024.

"Combined with months of refusals to negotiate, International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) leaders' campaign against Yellow caused grave concern among investors, drove away customers, and put 30,000 jobs at risk," said Yellow on Sunday.

Yellow, saddled with liabilities from its purchases of Roadway in 2003 and USF in 2005, reported total debt of $1.5 billion last year, according to Refinitiv data.

US taxpayers face potential losses if the company does not repay a $700 million loan the administration of former President Donald Trump issued to bail out the long-troubled and poorly managed trucking firm in 2020 under a pandemic relief program.

(With Reuters inputs)