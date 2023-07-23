Threads User Engagement Drops, Time Spent On App Falls By 50%

When Meta launched its Twitter alternative, Threads, it generated significant buzz, with 100 million users signing up within days of its release. The platform's promise of revolutionising microblogging and offering unique features led to high expectations. However, just like other rivals to Twitter, Threads seems to be facing challenges in maintaining user traction.

New data from app tracking firm Sensor Tower reveals a concerning trend for Threads. The platform has witnessed a 20 per cent decrease in active users and a 50 per cent reduction in time spent on the app, with average usage declining from 20 minutes to 10 minutes. The decline in user engagement appears to mirror the initial drop Twitter experienced right after Threads' launch earlier this year.

Threads isn't the only Twitter alternative that has struggled to maintain momentum. Mastodon, a decentralised social network that saw a surge in signups after Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition, also experienced a decline in user interest since late last year. Similarly, Bluesky, a decentralised social media protocol backed by Twitter's co-founder Jack Dorsey, has yet to gain significant traction.

Competing Twitter without news

One of the main factors contributing to Threads' challenges is its distinct focus compared to Twitter. Twitter has built its reputation around live breaking news, making it a go-to platform for millions during major events, whether political or entertainment-related.

In contrast, Threads, led by Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram and Threads, has explicitly stated that the platform has no intention of bolstering news and political content. This difference in approach has influenced user preferences and engagement on both platforms.

Threads' highest number of downloads came from India | Image credit: Unsplash

Additionally, Threads' direct integration with Instagram has limited its appeal to users who prefer to remain anonymous. Unlike Twitter, where a significant portion of users operate anonymously, Threads' association with Instagram eliminates this feature. Consequently, Threads has missed out on attracting users seeking anonymity on a microblogging platform.

The app intelligence firm data.ai reveals that Threads' highest number of downloads comes from India (33 per cent), followed by Brazil (22 per cent) and the US (16 per cent). However, despite these download numbers, actual user engagement on the platform has seen a significant decline.

Brand promotions on Thread

Brands and creators, on the other hand, have expressed mixed views on Threads' future. While some brands like SUGAR Cosmetics have used Threads effectively to deliver engaging content and witnessed a surge in user adoption, others have observed a dip in user engagement.

To revitalise user engagement, companies like Myntra have leveraged the platform for creative campaigns, such as the Rising Stars campaign for D2C brands. By adding another layer of visibility among digital-savvy audiences, Myntra aimed to rekindle interest in Threads.

Content creators also share varying perspectives on Threads. While some, like Jatan Bawa, founder of oral care brand Perfora, appreciate the platform's potential for short-form conversations and content, others like entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo feel that Threads has become an extension of Instagram rather than a new app.

Social media strategist Myron Shneider, engaging with profiles and brands with larger audiences while leveraging humour has found success on Threads. However, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee expressed reservations due to the lack of unique features and a significant user base.

Overall, the decline in Threads' user engagement indicates the challenges faced by Twitter alternatives in a market dominated by the established microblogging giant. Nevertheless, companies remain optimistic and see potential in leveraging Threads' capabilities to engage users in new and diverse ways.

As Meta continues to refine its offerings and address user feedback, the future of Threads will depend on its ability to stay relevant, differentiate itself from Instagram, and meet the evolving needs and preferences of its users.

(With PTI inputs)