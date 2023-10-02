Viatris To Divest Businesses Worth $3.6 Billion

Viatris divestment: Pharmaceutical giant Viatris on Sunday said that it has entered into agreements to divest certain segments of its business for up to $3.6 billion. The strategic move is aligned with Viatris's long-term plan to refocus on three core therapeutic areas, which include ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and dermatology.

Viatris has accepted an offer of approximately $2.17 billion from France-based Cooper Consumer Health for the majority of its over-the-counter drug business. Notably, Viatris will retain ownership of key products like the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra, nasal spray Dymista, and select OTC drugs in specific markets.

Additionally, Viatris has finalised deals to sell its women's healthcare business to the Spanish pharmaceutical company Insud Pharma, and its active pharmaceutical ingredients business in India to Iquest Enterprises, with both transactions expected to generate around $1.2 billion in proceeds.

Viatris, a product of the merger between Mylan and Pfizer Inc's Upjohn business, boasts a diverse pharmaceutical portfolio that includes well-known drugs such as Celebrex for arthritis treatment, Lyrica for epilepsy, and Zoloft for antidepressant treatment.

Further divestments include the transfer of rights for women's healthcare products Duphaston and Femoston to London-based Theramex. Viatris will also relinquish commercialisation rights in specific non-core markets that were part of the Upjohn merger.

Notably, Viatris already divested its biosimilar business last year. When combined with these recent divestitures, Viatris is set to accumulate proceeds of approximately $6.94 billion.

In August, Viatris surpassed Wall Street revenue expectations for the second quarter, largely driven by the strength of its branded drug portfolio.

(With Reuters inputs)