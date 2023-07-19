Visa Empowers Women-led Indian Businesses With She's Next Grants Programme

Visa has unveiled She's Next in India, an initiative aimed at supporting women-led businesses by providing them with funding, resources, and opportunities for growth. This program, which is part of Visa's global campaign, aims to empower women entrepreneurs in their pursuit of funding, operational excellence, and expansion. She's Next offers practical insights, networking platforms, mentoring, and funding opportunities tailored to the needs of women-led small businesses.

The grant application period for the programme commenced on July 14, 2023, and will conclude on August 27, 2023. Women-owned and women-led businesses are encouraged to submit their applications during this period. Following a thorough screening process, the shortlisted businesses will undergo a meticulous jury review. From the pool of applicants, three exceptional women entrepreneurs, particularly small business owners, will be selected as grant recipients, each receiving a substantial sum of $10,000.

Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager, Visa, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, emphasising Visa's commitment to the growth of small businesses and supporting women. Ghosh said that bringing the She's Next Grants Program to India would bolster Visa's support for women-led businesses, addressing the various obstacles they face in terms of funding, mentorship, and networking. By offering financial assistance, Visa aims to make a profound impact on deserving communities, bring about lasting social change, and uplift the people and communities it serves.

Visa's collaboration

In 2020, Visa partnered with IFundWomen, a global organisation, to launch a grants program in India, facilitating funding opportunities for women entrepreneurs seeking business growth and expansion. The following year, Visa collaborated with NASSCOM Foundation to deliver a focused program, enabling digital and financial literacy amongst 650 women micro-entrepreneurs in rural areas.

In its most recent endeavour in 2022, Visa pledged $1 million to United Way Mumbai (UWM) to assist women-owned and women-focused businesses in 170 villages across four states. This initiative aims to benefit over 8,500 women by equipping them with essential skills and connecting them with relevant financial resources.

As part of the She's Next Grants Program, Visa has already invested over $2.2 million, providing more than 200 grants and coaching sessions to women entrepreneurs in the United States, Canada, India, and Ireland as of 2020.

(With PTI inputs)