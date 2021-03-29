Visa To Allow Payment Settlements Using Digital Currency

Visa Inc. on Monday said it will accept cryptocurrency US Digital Coin (USDC) as payments on its platform, marking a major turning point in mainstream adoption of digital currency. Visa said it would offer USDC to its clients as an alternative to traditional settlement currency, which is issued by governments across the globe. Visa has partnered with Anchorage, the first federally chartered digital asset bank, to make payment settlements in digital currency.

Visa is a platform that settles payments on behalf of customers to business owners by transferring money to their banks, which in turn deposits the amount to their accounts. However, Visa has been settling payments in traditional currency, a system that has served the traditional financial sector and everyday consumers and business owners for decades. But in 2019, Visa decided to enter the digital currency business and partnered with Anchorage to ensure businesses dealing in digital currency over a public blockchain can directly settle payments with the company.

After months of development, Visa has finally come up with a system that can support businesses that are dealing in digital currency. Visa has chosen USDC stablecoin as its pilot asset. USDC is the digital currency whose value is equivalent to the US dollar, a currency most countries use to make international transactions. Visa settled its first digital payment with Crypto.com by sending USDC to Visa’s Ethereum address at Anchorage.

"At Visa, we are on a mission to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable, and secure digital payment network—and we're continuing to push the boundaries of that network by connecting to public blockchains and new forms of money. We're proud of the work we've done so far, and excited about what the future holds," Visa Inc. said in a press release.

What is cryptocurrency?

A cryptocurrency is a form of asset that can be traded online and is stored in a computerized database. Cryptocurrency has become hugely popular among the masses in the last couple of years. Earlier, it was only available to a select group of people. The surge in cryptocurrency's popularity is also attributed to its success in the stock market, which has skyrocketed in recent years. However, despite shortcomings in the past decade, cryptocurrency's global acceptance is growing and it holds the potential of becoming the next big thing.

(Image Credit: AP/unsplash)