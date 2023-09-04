Volkswagen Cuts Hours At Main Wolfsburg Plant Over Parts Shortage

German automobile manufacturer, Volkswagen, is reducing work hours for employees at the German carmaker's main plant in Wolfsburg for three weeks in September due to a parts shortage caused by recent floods in Slovenia, a spokesperson for the company said on Monday.

Group spokesman Andreas Meurer said that the short-time work measures would be in place from September 11-29.

In addition, there would be isolated shift cancellations at the carmaker's plant in Emden in northern Germany, added the spokesperson.

Flooding in Slovenia had paralysed the production of gear rims at a subcontractor, affecting vehicle manufacturing, according to the spokesperson.

A shortage of parts from a Slovenian supplier has also led Volkswagen to suspend production at its Autoeuropa factory in Portugal for nine weeks, between September 11 and November 12, the workers' commission said last week.

The German carmaker had warned last month that it would suffer production interruptions at some plants due to the floods in Slovenia disrupting supply chains.