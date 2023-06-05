Walt Disney Fires 75 People Amid Mass Layoffs In Media And Entertainment Industry

Amid fears of job cuts, Walt Disney's Pixar Animation Studios, one of the biggest animation studios in US, laid off 75 employees on May 23. This is also known to be one of the most significant job cuts that have happened in this decade, as per reports from Reuters.

The layoffs included two prominent positions from the makers of the film 'Lightyear', released in 2022. Walt Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger had announced in April that the company plans to eliminate 7,000 jobs and plan to cut $5.5 billion in expenses.

As per the reports, Disney plans to merge the film and television groups into a single Disney Entertainment unit. As a result, it has removed its distribution division of company. The layoff plans announced in April will aim at reducing the workforce by 3 per cent.

Entertainment Industry and layoffs

Last week, Republic World reported that the layoffs in the US had multiplied nearly four-fold and the hiring pace had reduced drastically. The tech Industry accounted for the maximum lay offs when it came to the number of people sacked, followed by the retail and the automotive industry.

The media and the entertainment industry has announced 17,436 job cuts in 2023, which are said to be highest since 2001. This has turned out to be the highest number of media job cuts since previous years. In 2020, the industry fired 16,750, as per the May 2023 Challenger Report.

Meanwhile, other media organisations have also resorted to job cuts. Music streaming service provider Spotify laid off 600 employees earlier this year and Tech Giant Amazon's studio and Prime Video fired 100 people in April. Giant production houses and companies like Warner Bros laid off 100 employees last year. Other major companies in the same domain include Netflix, NBCUniversal, Paramount Global etc.

It all started with the pandemic. The social distancing rules and the fear among people took a lot of jobs in movie theatres, films and TV shoots. Additionally, the rise of OTT platforms has also led to massive job cuts in the film and entertainment industry. As per the 2023 Otis report on the creative economy, the entertainment industry directly accounted for more than 1.1 million jobs in the US in 2021 and cuts in the same would also harm other sectors of the economy too.