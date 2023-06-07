What Is Google Passkey? How Does It Offer More Security?

Security is the major concern when it comes to sharing data and performing day-to-day operations in the cloud workspace. Remembering passwords is a major problem when it comes to daily routines. Last month, Google, as part of the advanced protection program, announced the 'beginning of the end of password' in its official statement as the company rolled out the new passkey authentication process for its workspace and the organizations.

As per the media reports, the company earlier this week officially announced that the 'Google Passkey' function will now be available to more than 9 million organisations as an open beta for Google Workspace and Google Cloud. Google has also highlighted that it is the first major public cloud technology to have introduced this technology for operations that will span across major beneficiaries in different businesses, schools and various government organisations.

"Passkeys have also been designed with user privacy in mind. When a user signs in with a passkey to their workspace apps, such as Gmail or Google Drive, the passkey can confirm that a user has access to their device and can unlock it with a fingerprint, face recognition, or other screen-lock mechanism," Google said while announcing the feature.

Google in the past has raised concerns about using passwords in the workspace and, as a result, launched the process of two-factor authentication and the Google password manager as defence steps. Certainly, this has not been enough and that is the reason it proposed the idea of a future with new passwords.

The proposal for a passwordless future was discussed by Google in May 2022 as part of the FIDO (Fast Identity Online) alliance that aims at promoting and developing the authentication process and thereby eliminating the usage of passwords.

The major aim of this approach was to prevent threats like phishing, scams and poor password hygiene that continue to be a major risk to users. As per the reports, the entire transition to the passkey will take some time, but the involvement of major tech firms like Google, Apple and the FIDO alliance would boost the usage rate.

What is Google Passkey and how is it different

Unlike the conventional methods of linking or remembering your password with birthdays, school names and many other factors, a passkey would be the same approach as that of unlocking personal devices with a defined PIN, fingerprint, face scan etc. This will be a more suitable and accessible method of operation that is both easier to use and more secure.

This will also ensure operations on multiple platforms as logging into a website on the computer can also be done by the mobile phones near the user. Once done, a user will not need his phone for the second time and the same can be done by just unlocking the computer. In case of theft, the cloud backup will securely sync the information to the new phone and will allow it to continue the work from where the user initially left.

A passkey, as per the company, is less prone to error and is two times faster than the conventional passwords used as of now. The company also highlights that a passkey will eventually stop phishing, cyber and other social engineering threats that are rising constantly with the usage of passwords. In addition to this, it also ensures that no biometric data of users is stored or saved by the search engine giant.

Google is expected to completely initiate passkey usage in the next few days. This will be done first for workspace administrators and they can gradually allow people in the organization to shift to this process, skip passwords and sign in using passkeys.

The two-factor authentication process will still be available to the users even if they have completely shifted from passwords to passkeys. The browsers at present which will support the Google passkey include Chrome, Safari and Microsoft Edge, and the operating systems that support passkeys are Android, ChromeOS, iOS, macOS, and Windows.

Google Workspace is the major go-to destination for businesses and the majority of workspaces. Industries including tech, the media and the finance sector heavily rely on the services offered by the Google ecosystem because of its end-to-end encryption and two-factor authentication processes. The accessibility factor is also one of the major highlights that people use for their day-to-day work.